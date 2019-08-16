Southbound lanes of I-430 to close at Exit 8 for about 30 minutes Friday night

Work crews will temporarily shut down southbound lanes of Interstate 430 at Exit 8 — the Rodney Parham Road exit — just after 8 p.m. Friday, the Arkansas Department of Transportation announced.

The crews will remove an overhead sign that was damaged because of an accident that occurred about 3:15 p.m.

"The southbound lanes of I-430 must be totally closed at this location in order for staging of equipment (including cranes) that will be used to remove signs and the overhead sign gantry," the highway department wrote in a news release.

Spokesman Danny Straessle said the work will take about 30 minutes to complete. No detour sign will be set up, he said.

The northbound lanes of I-430 should not be affected by the southbound lane's temporary closure, he said.