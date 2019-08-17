Police Beat

Drugs, explosives located in storage

Two Jacksonville brothers were arrested Thursday after a self-storage facility's employee found methamphetamine and a tube filled with ammonium nitrate dynamite in their unit, an arrest report said.

The employee initially believed the large tube to be filled with cocaine, but investigators said it was dynamite, the report said. A bag of meth was reported in the locker.

Two brothers who rent the storage unit -- Kory Kelley, 31, and James Earnest Kelley, 34 -- were arrested on charges of criminal possession of explosives and possession of methamphetamine, according to the arrest report.

Neither of the men were listed in the Pulaski County jail as of Friday evening.

Witnesses chase robbery suspect

A man stole the purse of a 102-year-old woman Thursday, but witnesses chased the suspect's getaway car and called police, an arrest report said.

Little Rock police arrested Darmyrius Jerrell Rivers, 25, of Little Rock on charges of obstruction of government operations, failure to comply, robbery, theft of property and second-degree battery.

The report said a man identified as Rivers injured an elderly woman's arm while snatching her purse at a pharmacy at 9112 N. Rodney Parham Road.

At least two people jumped in a car and followed the suspect to Arkansas Children's Hospital while telling police what happened, the report said.

Rivers was in the Pulaski County jail in lieu of a $10,000 bond as of Friday evening.

Man, 42, accused of burglary in NLR

A North Little Rock woman was surprised when she opened her front door Thursday and struck a man standing inside the doorway, an arrest report said.

According to the report, the man pleaded with her not to hurt him, so she gave him some crackers and sent him on his way. The woman later realized the intruder had stolen multiple items from her home and called police, the report said.

Officers responding to the burglary saw Eddie Givens Jr., 42, walk into a garage and ride out of it on a bicycle, the report said. The package of crackers was left in the garage.

When North Little Rock police arrested Givens on Thursday in the 1500 block of Harold Street, he had a syringe with blood inside and marijuana, the woman's sunglasses and earphones, the report said.

Givens was in the Pulaski County jail in lieu of a $50,000 bond Friday.

Metro on 08/17/2019