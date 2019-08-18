Washington news in brief

Cotton backs new rules on foreigners

U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., supports the White House's announced efforts to make it harder for foreigners receiving government assistance to get permanent residence status or green cards.

The lawmaker from Dardanelle has called for curbs on legal, as well as illegal immigration.

Those who come to the U.S. should be able to pull their own weight, he said.

"Public charge rules have been one of the oldest principles of American immigration law going back to the earliest days of our republic. We ought not to let immigrants come to this country if American taxpayers are going to have to support them," he said in an interview Monday.

"I strongly support the president's new regulation that is trying to protect taxpayer resources while welcoming immigrants who are able to stand on their own two feet and contribute to our economy and our society from the very first day," he added.

Cotton is sponsoring legislation to overhaul the existing system. It's been dubbed the Reforming American Immigration for A Strong Economy, or RAISE, Act.

In addition to favoring younger workers with higher skills, it would make it harder for immigrants to bring their adult relatives to live in the U.S.

Researchers said the measure, if approved, would cut legal immigration in half within 10 years of passage and prevent many unskilled workers from gaining entry. Legal immigration allows about 1.1 million people a year into the country.

Westerman among forestland visitors

U.S. Rep. Bruce Westerman, R-Ark., toured Sierra Nevada forestland last week, visiting the area with several lawmakers from the western United States.

Of California's 53 House members, only seven are Republicans. Two of those, Tom McClintock and Doug LaMalfa, accompanied Westerman, according to a news release from Westerman's office.

U.S. Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Ariz. and U.S. Sen. Steve Daines, R-Mont., also participated. They were joined by Jim Hubbard, an undersecretary with the U.S. Forest Service.

LaMalfa and McClintock represent large, mountainous, largely rural districts, that touch the Nevada border.

In November, a wildfire swept through LaMalfa's district, nearly obliterating the cities of Paradise (population 26,800) and Magalia (population 11,300).

At least 86 lives were lost, according to the Los Angeles Times. There was billions of dollars in property damage.

Westerman, who has a graduate degree in forestry from Yale University, is sponsoring legislation that would overhaul some federal forest practices.

Under the Resilient Federal Forests Act of 2019, it would be harder for environmentalists to derail development or revision of a forest plan.

Also, salvage plans produced in the wake of a "catastrophic event," would be fast-tracked.

Even if successful in court, environmentalists would no longer be able to recoup legal fees when they challenge a forest plan.

The House supported Westerman's legislation when Republicans were in the majority, but the measure stalled in the Senate.

Continuing inaction will have consequences, the lawmaker from Hot Springs warned Friday.

"By allowing pests, dead and decaying trees and brush to remain unchecked, we are opening up our nation's forests to devastating wildfires and disease," he said in the news release.

Indiana senator in LR to salute Griffin

U.S. Sen. Todd Young, R-Ind., traveled to Little Rock last week to congratulate Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin on his advancement to colonel in the U.S. Army Reserve.

Because of flight delays, Young didn't arrive in time to speak at Monday's promotion ceremony. But he got to the state Capitol in time to celebrate the occasion with roughly 300 of Griffin's family, friends and political allies.

"I just rolled in at the very end," Young said. "I wanted to get down here and at least be part of this reception and let Tim know that I appreciate him and respect him and he's deserving of these accolades."

Young, who moved from the House to the Senate in 2017, served with Griffin, the former 2nd District congressman, from 2011-15.

"He was my best friend in the House. You're not going to get anybody better than that," Young said after congratulating his former colleague.

Young, a graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy, subsequently served in the U.S. Marine Corps, eventually obtaining the rank of captain.

"I've never traveled to a distant state for a friend's promotion ceremony before, but Tim Griffin's a unique sort of leader for whom I was prepared to do that," Young said.

Also on hand Monday were four members of the all-Republican Arkansas congressional delegation: U.S. Sens. John Boozman of Rogers and Tom Cotton of Dardanelle, and U.S. Reps. French Hill of Little Rock and Bruce Westerman of Hot Springs.

Last year, Griffin graduated from the Army War College in Carlisle Barracks, Pa., earning a master's degree in strategic studies.

