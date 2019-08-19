Little Rock man beaten, kidnapped while fishing, police say

A 48-year-old man told investigators he was fishing when four people beat and kidnapped him from a Little Rock park on Sunday evening, police said.

The man told authorities he was in the Rammel Park area in the 4400 block of Lindsey Road, just southeast of the Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport, when the attack happened, according to a report by the Little Rock Police Department.

Four assailants, including one who police described as an acquaintance of the man, approached him at about 5 p.m. while he was fishing along Fourche Creek and asked about a four-wheeler, the report states. The acquaintance pointed a gun at the fisherman and the group assaulted him when the victim said he didn’t know anything about the vehicle, according to the report.

The victim told police the group then forced him inside a 2010 Toyota Tundra and drove for over half an hour before throwing him out near John Barrow Road and Foster Street. Police said one of the kidnappers also stole the victim's Chevrolet Silverado.

The victim was taken to UAMS Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries that included cuts and bruises in his arms and legs.

The victim told police that his wallet was inside the stolen pickup, as well as his phone, a lawn mower and about $100 in cash, authorities said.

No arrests had been made at the time of the report.