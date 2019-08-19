Police arrest 2 students accused of bringing guns to Arkansas school fundraiser

Two students accused of bringing handguns to an Arkansas high school fundraiser were arrested Monday morning, school officials said.

Students on Friday reported to staff during a movie night fundraiser at Fordyce High School that an eighth grader showed them a pistol, according to a statement by the district.

Police investigated through the weekend and, after the eighth grader and another student reportedly confessed to Fordyce High School Principal Chase McCollum that they each brought a gun to the campus, arrested them both, Superintendent Judy Hubbell said in an interview. The superintendent said she wasn’t immediately sure of the second student’s grade level.

School officials said the two students will likely be recommended for expulsion.

Hubbell commended school staff and police for their response to the guns brought on campus.

“The administrators and law enforcement handled this beautifully,” she said. “I’m so pleased with how this went.”

She also praised the students who reported seeing one of the guns to school staff.

“It took a lot for these kids not to cave to peer pressure,” she said. “They stepped up and did the right thing."

Students reportedly suggested the two brought guns due to a conflict with students at Rison High School. Students from Rison were on the Fordyce campus for the fundraiser, the superintendent said.

Hubbell said the reports of a feud with Rison were unconfirmed, but added that she contacted Cleveland County School District Superintendent Craig Dupuy to notify him of the incident.

Dupuy said he plans to wait to take action until he hears from the Fordyce district the names of Rison students believed to be involved in the conflict and didn’t comment on what such action might be.

Fordyce police declined to state what charges the two arrested students faced and or say where they were held, citing their status as minors.

Hubbell said she believes the guns are no longer on the campus, though neither weapon had been recovered early Monday afternoon.