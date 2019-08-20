Class 2A Super Six capsules

Class 2A Super Six

No. 1

Junction City

COACH Brad Smith

CONFERENCE 8-2A

2018 RECORD 12-2

KEY RETURNERS QB Brady Hutcheson (Sr., 5-10, 191); RB Jakiron Cook (Sr., 6-0, 177); WR Devontay Gilbert (Sr., 5-8, 133)

NOTEWORTHY Junction City won its first state championship since 2014 last season and seventh overall. ... Longtime assistant coach Brad Smith takes over as the Dragons' coach this season. Smith worked under former coaches David Carpenter and Steven Jones over the past 16 seasons (2003-18). ... The Dragons have played in two consecutive state championship games. They lost to Rivercrest in the 2017 Class 3A state championship game, and defeated Hazen in last season's Class 2A title game.

SCHEDULE

DATE;OPPONENT

Aug. 30;at Camden Harmony Grove

Sept. 6;Smackover

Sept. 20;Haynesville, La.

Sept. 27;Strong*

Oct. 4;at Hampton*

Oct. 11;at Farmerville (La.) D'Arbonne Woods

Oct. 18;at Bearden*

Oct. 25;Fordyce*

Nov. 7;Parkers Chapel*

*8-2A game

No. 2

Hazen

COACH Joe Besancon

CONFERENCE 6-2A

2018 RECORD 13-1

KEY RETURNERS QB/DE Blayne Toll (Sr., 6-6, 245); RB Tarrell Penn (Sr., 5-10, 215); RB Ay'Jon Green (5-11, 205)

NOTEWORTHY Hazen won its first 13 games last season, but lost to Junction City in the Class 2A state championship game. ... Senior QB/DE Blayne Toll has orally committed to the University of Arkansas. ... Coach Joe Besancon has led the Hornets to two state championship game appearances. The Hornets lost both times to Junction City in 2014 and 2018.

SCHEDULE

DATE;OPPONENT

Aug. 30;Cross County

Sept. 13;at Bearden

Sept. 20;at Marked Tree

Sept. 27;Carlisle*

Oct. 11;at Des Arc*

Oct. 18;at Clarendon*

Oct. 25;Earle*

Nov. 1;at Marianna*

Nov. 7;Marvell*

*6-2A game

No. 3

Gurdon

COACH Kyle Jackson

CONFERENCE 7-2A

2018 RECORD 9-3

KEY RETURNERS QB Dean Anna (Jr., 5-8, 165); RB Jameson Threadgill (Jr., 5-8, 141); DL Markell Pollins (Jr., 5-9, 247)

NOTEWORTHY Gurdon was one of the youngest teams in the state last season, but won nine games in a 7-2A Conference that featured then-defending state champion Foreman and state contender Mount Ida. ... The Go-Devils split the 7-2A title with Foreman a year ago. ... Gurdon's three losses were to Class 4A Benton Harmony Grove, Foreman and Hazen in the Class 2A second round.

SCHEDULE

DATE;OPPONENT

Sept. 6;at Fouke

Sept. 13;Benton Harmony Grove

Sept. 20;Bearden

Sept. 27;at Dierks*

Oct. 4;Mineral Springs*

Oct. 11;at Murfreesboro*

Oct. 18;Spring Hill*

Oct. 25;at Lafayette County*

Nov. 1;at Mount Ida*

Nov. 8;Foreman*

*7-2A game

No. 4

Fordyce

COACH Tim Rodgers

CONFERENCE 8-2A

2018 RECORD 6-6

KEY RETURNERS QB Jaheim Brown (Sr., 5-11, 185); FB Gary Lewis (Sr., 6-2, 200); RB/WR Tray Hudson (Sr., 5-6, 140)

NOTEWORTHY All six losses for Fordyce last season came against teams that made it to at least the quarterfinals in their classifications. ... Fordyce lost to Conway Christian in the Class 2A second round by three points, 31-28. ... The Redbugs return 15 starters, including seven offensively, in 2019.

SCHEDULE

DATE;OPPONENT

Sept. 6;Rison

Sept. 13;at Camden Harmony Grove

Sept. 20;at Monticello

Sept. 27;Bearden*

Oct. 4;at Strong*

Oct. 11;Barton

Oct. 18;Parkers Chapel*

Oct. 25;at Junction City*

Nov. 1;Hampton*

Nov. 8;McGehee

*8-2A game

No. 5

Foreman

COACH Adrian Ivory

CONFERENCE 7-2A

2018 RECORD 11-2

KEY RETURNERS QB Isaac Carver (Sr., 5-9, 180); RB Robbie Smith (Sr., 5-7, 155); DL Chris Haywood (Jr., 6-3, 260)

NOTEWORTHY New Coach Adrian Ivory takes over as Foreman's head coach. Ivory replaces Mark King, who was hired at Magnolia in the offseason. ... Senior QB Isaac Carver is the Gators' leading returner on offense after the graduation of former QB Kyren Batey. Carver split time at quarterback with Batey and also played wide receiver. ... Junior DL Chris Haywood finished with 78 tackles and seven sacks last season.

SCHEDULE

DATE;OPPONENT

Sept. 6;Genoa Central

Sept. 13;at Parkers Chapel

Sept. 20;at Horatio

Sept. 27;Spring Hill*

Oct. 4;Dierks*

Oct. 11;at Lafayette County*

Oct. 18;at Mount Ida*

Oct. 25;Mineral Springs*

Nov. 1;at Murfreesboro*

Nov. 8;at Gurdon*

*7-2A game

No. 6

Des Arc

COACH Tyler Paschal

CONFERENCE 6-2A

2018 RECORD 9-4

KEY RETURNERS RB/WR Cooper Roberts (Sr., 6-1, 175); FB Jackson Morton (Sr., 5-8, 170); OL/LB Will Kearby (Sr., 5-7, 145)

NOTEWORTHY This is Tyler Paschal's first head coaching position. Paschal takes over the Eagles' program from Drake Widener, who is now at Riverview. ... Senior FB Jackson Morton rushed for 1,232 yards and 14 touchdowns last season. ... Des Arc lost to eventual Class 2A state champion Junction City in the Class 2A quarterfinals in 2018.

SCHEDULE

DATE;OPPONENT

Aug. 27;England^

Sept. 6;Bauxite

Sept. 13;at McCrory

Sept. 27;Marvell*

Oct. 4;at Carlisle*

Oct. 11;Hazen*

Oct. 25;Marianna*

Nov. 1;at Earle*

Nov. 7;Clarendon*

^At War Memorial Stadium, Little Rock

*6-2A game

