Class 2A Super Six capsules

Class 2A Super Six
No. 1
Junction City
COACH Brad Smith
CONFERENCE 8-2A
2018 RECORD 12-2
KEY RETURNERS QB Brady Hutcheson (Sr., 5-10, 191); RB Jakiron Cook (Sr., 6-0, 177); WR Devontay Gilbert (Sr., 5-8, 133)
NOTEWORTHY Junction City won its first state championship since 2014 last season and seventh overall. ... Longtime assistant coach Brad Smith takes over as the Dragons' coach this season. Smith worked under former coaches David Carpenter and Steven Jones over the past 16 seasons (2003-18). ... The Dragons have played in two consecutive state championship games. They lost to Rivercrest in the 2017 Class 3A state championship game, and defeated Hazen in last season's Class 2A title game.
SCHEDULE
DATE;OPPONENT
Aug. 30;at Camden Harmony Grove
Sept. 6;Smackover
Sept. 20;Haynesville, La.
Sept. 27;Strong*
Oct. 4;at Hampton*
Oct. 11;at Farmerville (La.) D'Arbonne Woods
Oct. 18;at Bearden*
Oct. 25;Fordyce*
Nov. 7;Parkers Chapel*
*8-2A game
No. 2
Hazen
COACH Joe Besancon
CONFERENCE 6-2A
2018 RECORD 13-1
KEY RETURNERS QB/DE Blayne Toll (Sr., 6-6, 245); RB Tarrell Penn (Sr., 5-10, 215); RB Ay'Jon Green (5-11, 205)
NOTEWORTHY Hazen won its first 13 games last season, but lost to Junction City in the Class 2A state championship game. ... Senior QB/DE Blayne Toll has orally committed to the University of Arkansas. ... Coach Joe Besancon has led the Hornets to two state championship game appearances. The Hornets lost both times to Junction City in 2014 and 2018.
SCHEDULE
DATE;OPPONENT
Aug. 30;Cross County
Sept. 13;at Bearden
Sept. 20;at Marked Tree
Sept. 27;Carlisle*
Oct. 11;at Des Arc*
Oct. 18;at Clarendon*
Oct. 25;Earle*
Nov. 1;at Marianna*
Nov. 7;Marvell*
*6-2A game
No. 3
Gurdon
COACH Kyle Jackson
CONFERENCE 7-2A
2018 RECORD 9-3
KEY RETURNERS QB Dean Anna (Jr., 5-8, 165); RB Jameson Threadgill (Jr., 5-8, 141); DL Markell Pollins (Jr., 5-9, 247)
NOTEWORTHY Gurdon was one of the youngest teams in the state last season, but won nine games in a 7-2A Conference that featured then-defending state champion Foreman and state contender Mount Ida. ... The Go-Devils split the 7-2A title with Foreman a year ago. ... Gurdon's three losses were to Class 4A Benton Harmony Grove, Foreman and Hazen in the Class 2A second round.
SCHEDULE
DATE;OPPONENT
Sept. 6;at Fouke
Sept. 13;Benton Harmony Grove
Sept. 20;Bearden
Sept. 27;at Dierks*
Oct. 4;Mineral Springs*
Oct. 11;at Murfreesboro*
Oct. 18;Spring Hill*
Oct. 25;at Lafayette County*
Nov. 1;at Mount Ida*
Nov. 8;Foreman*
*7-2A game
No. 4
Fordyce
COACH Tim Rodgers
CONFERENCE 8-2A
2018 RECORD 6-6
KEY RETURNERS QB Jaheim Brown (Sr., 5-11, 185); FB Gary Lewis (Sr., 6-2, 200); RB/WR Tray Hudson (Sr., 5-6, 140)
NOTEWORTHY All six losses for Fordyce last season came against teams that made it to at least the quarterfinals in their classifications. ... Fordyce lost to Conway Christian in the Class 2A second round by three points, 31-28. ... The Redbugs return 15 starters, including seven offensively, in 2019.
SCHEDULE
DATE;OPPONENT
Sept. 6;Rison
Sept. 13;at Camden Harmony Grove
Sept. 20;at Monticello
Sept. 27;Bearden*
Oct. 4;at Strong*
Oct. 11;Barton
Oct. 18;Parkers Chapel*
Oct. 25;at Junction City*
Nov. 1;Hampton*
Nov. 8;McGehee
*8-2A game
No. 5
Foreman
COACH Adrian Ivory
CONFERENCE 7-2A
2018 RECORD 11-2
KEY RETURNERS QB Isaac Carver (Sr., 5-9, 180); RB Robbie Smith (Sr., 5-7, 155); DL Chris Haywood (Jr., 6-3, 260)
NOTEWORTHY New Coach Adrian Ivory takes over as Foreman's head coach. Ivory replaces Mark King, who was hired at Magnolia in the offseason. ... Senior QB Isaac Carver is the Gators' leading returner on offense after the graduation of former QB Kyren Batey. Carver split time at quarterback with Batey and also played wide receiver. ... Junior DL Chris Haywood finished with 78 tackles and seven sacks last season.
SCHEDULE
DATE;OPPONENT
Sept. 6;Genoa Central
Sept. 13;at Parkers Chapel
Sept. 20;at Horatio
Sept. 27;Spring Hill*
Oct. 4;Dierks*
Oct. 11;at Lafayette County*
Oct. 18;at Mount Ida*
Oct. 25;Mineral Springs*
Nov. 1;at Murfreesboro*
Nov. 8;at Gurdon*
*7-2A game
No. 6
Des Arc
COACH Tyler Paschal
CONFERENCE 6-2A
2018 RECORD 9-4
KEY RETURNERS RB/WR Cooper Roberts (Sr., 6-1, 175); FB Jackson Morton (Sr., 5-8, 170); OL/LB Will Kearby (Sr., 5-7, 145)
NOTEWORTHY This is Tyler Paschal's first head coaching position. Paschal takes over the Eagles' program from Drake Widener, who is now at Riverview. ... Senior FB Jackson Morton rushed for 1,232 yards and 14 touchdowns last season. ... Des Arc lost to eventual Class 2A state champion Junction City in the Class 2A quarterfinals in 2018.
SCHEDULE
DATE;OPPONENT
Aug. 27;England^
Sept. 6;Bauxite
Sept. 13;at McCrory
Sept. 27;Marvell*
Oct. 4;at Carlisle*
Oct. 11;Hazen*
Oct. 25;Marianna*
Nov. 1;at Earle*
Nov. 7;Clarendon*
^At War Memorial Stadium, Little Rock
*6-2A game
