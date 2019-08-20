Excessive heat warning in effect for much of state

This National Weather Service graphic shows much of the state will be under an excessive heat warning on Tuesday.

An excessive heat warning will make for a “very hot” afternoon across much of Arkansas on Tuesday and Wednesday, forecasters said.

Heat index values are predicted to top 110 in some parts of the state, with temperatures in some areas reaching just shy of 100 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in North Little Rock. The excessive heat warning will be in effect both days from 1 p.m. until 9 p.m. Those areas not under the warning will face a heat advisory, the weather service said.

Any thunderstorms across Arkansas on Tuesday will be isolated, forecasters said, though the chance for thunderstorms will increase Thursday and stretch into the weekend as a weak cold front moves over the state.

Forecasters said severe weather during this cold front is predicted to be “spotty” and mostly limited to the northern half of the state, with strong to damaging winds being the primary concern.