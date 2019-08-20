International cyclocross races set

International cyclocross comes to Northwest Arkansas in October with two days of racing, organizers announced.

FayetteCross will be held Oct. 5 and Oct. 6 at Centennial Park at Millsaps Mountain, off Interstate 49 in Fayetteville.

Registration for the event is now open at FayetteCross.com; the deadline to register is Oct. 1.

Centennial Park will host the Union Cycliste Internationale Cyclocross World Championships in 2022.

Cyclocross is a very specific type of bicycle racing held mostly in the fall and winter. The sport has parallels with mountain biking, cross-country cycling and criterium racing. The course consists of many laps of a short course over a set time, ranging from 20 to 60 minutes depending on the age group. Racers may encounter obstacles, like barriers, that require hopping on and off the bike.

Competitors of all ages and abilities are anticipated. Offered each day is a $1,500 prize list for Elite Women and Elite Men categories.

The inaugural event is managed by Parkven Productions, with Experience Fayetteville serving as local organizer.

Complete details, including schedule, registration and hotel information, are available at FayetteCross.com. For race information, callt (303) 907-3133 or ParkvenProductions@gmail.com.

Sports on 08/20/2019