Pedestrian struck and killed on Arkansas highway, state police say

A 62-year-old pedestrian was struck and killed early Monday morning in McRae while crossing Arkansas 367.

State police say a 2012 Nissan Titan headed north on Arkansas 367 struck Alex Dewey Hayes Jr. just after 6 a.m. as he crossed the road.

Police said the highway was clear and dry at the time of the crash, though it was foggy outside. Hayes, of McRae, was the only individual injured or killed in the crash, according to state police. Police did not identify the Titan’s driver.

There have been at least 295 deaths on state roads in 2019, according to preliminary figures.