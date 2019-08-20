Police: Driver arrested after drugs found at northeast Arkansas crash site; motorcyclist in critical condition

A Jonesboro man involved in a severe traffic crash was arrested Monday afternoon after drugs were found in his vehicle, an arrest report said.

Officers with the Jonesboro Police Department responded around 5:40 p.m. to a wreck with injury at the intersection of Bridge Street and East Johnson Avenue.

Officers said Donald Lee Fields, 31, was driving a Jeep Liberty west on Johnson Avenue when he attempted to turn south on Bridge Street. A motorcycle ridden by Christeon Amir Burks, 21, of Jonesboro, was traveling east in the outside lane of Johnson Avenue when it struck the back passenger tire of the Jeep Liberty, the report states.

Officers said when they arrived they found Burks on the ground with no helmet and a head injury. He was airlifted to the Regional One Health Medical Center in Memphis and is currently in critical condition, the report states.

Fields was taken to a local hospital for a blood draw and when he was transported back to the crash site officers said they found drugs in the vehicle. Officers said they found a $1,068 in cash, 6.5 ecstasy pills and a gram of THC.

Fields faces charges of felony possession of ecstasy and misdemeanor possession of marijuana and no proof of liability insurance. He is currently being held in the Craighead County jail until his probable cause hearing.