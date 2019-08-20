Deaths of man, woman in Pine Bluff investigated as homicides

FILE - A Pine Bluff police vehicle is shown in this 2009 file photo.

Police are investigating the deaths of a man and woman found in a home in Pine Bluff early Tuesday as homicides.

Officers found the two victims inside 4218 W. Hepburn St. after getting a call for a welfare check at about 2:45 a.m., a news release by the Pine Bluff Police Department states. The pair were later pronounced dead.

The call came about an hour after officers were dispatched to the area in reference to gunshots, authorities said.

Police didn’t name the two victims pending notification of family.

Detectives are investigating the deaths as the city’s 19th and 20th homicides of the year, according to authorities.

No suspects were named and no arrests had been made at the time of the release.