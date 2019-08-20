Texas woman finds largest diamond in 2 years at Arkansas state park, officials say

A Texas woman on Friday found a 3.72-carat yellow diamond at Crater of Diamonds State Park, officials said. - Photo by Crater of Diamonds State Park

A Texas woman on Friday discovered the largest diamond registered at Crater of Diamonds State Park in two years, park officials said.

Miranda Hollingshead, 27, of Bogata, Texas found the 3.72-carat yellow diamond at the base of a hill on the park’s northeast side after about an hour's search, according to a news release issued by park officials on Tuesday.

Hollingshead said she was sitting in the shade and watching a YouTube video on how to find diamonds when she spotted it.

“I looked over at my kid for a second and when I looked down, I saw it mixed in with other rocks,” she said.

The visit to the park was the woman’s first, officials said.

Park staff said Honllingshead’s find was the largest diamond registered at the park since March 2017, when a Centerton teen found a 7.44-carat brown gem.

Waymon Cox, the park’s interpreter, described Friday’s diamond in the release as roughly the size of a pencil eraser, “with a light yellow color and a sparkling, metallic luster.”

Hollingshead and her son named their diamond the “Caro Avenger," the release states. The Texas woman said that if she doesn’t sell the diamond she will likely mount it in a ring.

According to park officials, 319 diamonds had been registered at Crater of Diamonds so far this year.