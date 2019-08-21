Lockdown lifted at Jacksonville schools after threat to harm children 'resolved'

Two Jacksonville schools were briefly under lockdown on Wednesday morning after a person threatened students at their campuses, authorities said.

The Jacksonville Police Department contacted school security at the Jacksonville/North Pulaski School District to begin the lockdown at its middle and high school campuses around 11:15, district spokeswoman Cheesa Williams said in a news release.

A person calling the department threatened to harm their own current or former step-children who were at the schools, according to police spokeswoman April Kiser.

Kiser said the threat came after an altercation between children in the caller's home.

Armed security guards were already on the campuses at the time the threat was made, Williams said, and police also went to the schools. The decision to have armed security guards on campus was made by the district’s school board in July.

Williams said the lockdown lasted about half an hour and that the campuses returned to their normal routines afterward.

No arrests had been made in connection to the threats, Kiser said early Wednesday afternoon.