Morris proclaims 2019 as the year of the hog

This year marks the year of the pig in the Chinese calendar.

University of Arkansas Coach Chad Morris reminded the Little Rock Touchdown Club of that fact during his speech Tuesday afternoon at the Statehouse Convention Center in Little Rock.

"It is the year of the hog," Morris said. "I don't know when, but some time in early spring I was given a year of the hog coin. I've had it in my pocket, and I've about rubbed the hog off of it.

"There are great things coming in 2019."

The last time the Chinese calendar marked the year of the pig was 2007. Arkansas finished 8-5 that year, but also upset then-No. 1 LSU in three overtimes.

In his annual visit to the Little Rock Touchdown Club, Morris received several gifts, including a cowboy hat and a guitar from country music singer Justin Moore, a Poyen native. Moore was not at Tuesday's meeting, but he sent a video message to Morris and the luncheon crowd.

"Coach, I wish I could be there today," Moore said. "But good luck, not only today, but heading into the season. Looking forward to seeing you for the first game. Woo pig!"

Despite a 2-10 record in his first year at Arkansas, Morris is confident in his Razorbacks this fall.

"This football team is in a total different place than what we were a year ago," Morris said. "We aren't there yet, but we are well on our way."

One of the hot-button topics surrounding the Razorbacks is the starting quarterback position. Graduate transfers Ben Hicks and Nick Starkel have been competing for the position, with redshirt freshman John Stephen Jones and true freshman KJ Jefferson enjoying solid camps.

Morris did not announce a starter at the Little Rock Touchdown Club.

"If I knew who the QB was, I'm going to name it," Morris said. "Everything counts. Everything matters. We're better off than a lot of teams in the country at quarterback depth right now."

The Razorbacks will play at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock on Nov. 29 against Missouri, which will be their last game in Arkansas' capital city until 2021. Morris stressed to the crowd the importance of the Missouri game.

"When we come down here in November, it's going to be a big game," Morris said. "We need everyone locked in arms and to be there."

At the start of his speech, Morris paid tribute to Wendy Anderson, the wife of Arkansas State University Coach Blake Anderson. Wendy Anderson died late Monday night after a battle with cancer. She was 49.

"It is a sad day to hear of the passing of Blake Anderson's wife, Wendy," Morris said. "He and I are dear friends, and this state will get behind him and his family."

Blake Anderson had announced Monday that he was taking a leave of absence to be with his wife.

The Little Rock Touchdown Club also offered a prayer and moment of silence for Wendy Anderson.

The remaining Little Rock Touchdown Club meetings will be held at the DoubleTree Hotel in Little Rock, beginning with former Arkansas Razorbacks and NFL quarterback Ryan Mallett on Monday.

Sports on 08/21/2019