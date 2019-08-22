Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest New app In the news Traffic #Gazette200 Listen Digital replica FAQ Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles + Games Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Arkansas man pleads guilty to sending white powder to U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton

by Nyssa Kruse | Today at 4:55 p.m. 1comment
story.lead_photo.caption FILE — U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., is interviewed by reporters at the Capitol in Washington, Jan. 25, 2018.

A 77-year-old Pine Bluff man pleaded guilty Thursday to mailing white powder last year to U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton.

The federal charge Henry Goodloe pleaded to, conveying false information about possessing a biological weapon, carries a sentence of up to five years in prison, according to a news release from the office of Cody Hiland, U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Arkansas.

The charges came after a letter containing the message “maybe this will get your attention” and a white powdery substance was mailed to Cotton’s Washington office in August 2018, the release states. The letter's return address was Goodloe’s home address.

A Senate mail facility intercepted the letter, and a hazardous material response team found the white powder to be unbleached flour and starch.

Goodloe will be sentenced at a later date as of yet unspecified by the U.S. attorney's office.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

You must be signed in to post comments
Sign in

Comments

  • 0boxerssuddenlinknet
    August 22, 2019 at 5:16 p.m.

    He put his return address ? duh. is there something idiotic and criminal in the Pine Bluff water supply This fool gets to spend the rest of his worthless life in prison. good riddance.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT