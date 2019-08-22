Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest New app In the news Traffic #Gazette200 Listen Digital replica FAQ Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles + Games Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Body found; death probed as homicide

by ARKANSAS DEMOCRAT-GAZETTE | Today at 3:07 a.m. 0comments

Police are investigating the death of a person found in Mississippi County on Monday as a homicide, officials said Wednesday.

A mower discovered the victim's body near the 2400 block of South Elm Street in Blytheville, according to Mississippi County Coroner Mike Godsey.

Godsey said he declared the person dead about 2:30 p.m.

The body was taken to the state Crime Laboratory to determine the victim's identity and cause of death, officials said. According to Godsey, Blytheville police consider the death a homicide.

Metro on 08/22/2019

Print Headline: Body found; death probed as homicide

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

You must be signed in to post comments
Sign in

Comments

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT