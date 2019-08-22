Body found; death probed as homicide

Police are investigating the death of a person found in Mississippi County on Monday as a homicide, officials said Wednesday.

A mower discovered the victim's body near the 2400 block of South Elm Street in Blytheville, according to Mississippi County Coroner Mike Godsey.

Godsey said he declared the person dead about 2:30 p.m.

The body was taken to the state Crime Laboratory to determine the victim's identity and cause of death, officials said. According to Godsey, Blytheville police consider the death a homicide.

Metro on 08/22/2019