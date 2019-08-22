Police: Parolee who held child at gunpoint fatally shot by state trooper

State police are investigating after a trooper fatally shot a man Thursday morning, ending an hours-long standoff where a child was held at gunpoint, authorities said.

State police said William Lloyd Jones, 49, had barricaded himself in a home south of Clinton in Van Buren County while holding a 9-year-old at gunpoint.

Sheriff’s deputies had gone to the home at 361 Hillpoint Rd. Wednesday afternoon to respond to a report of aggravated assault and later learned Jones was wanted for a parole violation. Sheriff’s deputies called state police for assistance, and police said communication with Jones was sporadic throughout the night.

A state police SWAT team entered the home shortly after 2 a.m., authorities said, and rescued the child. Police said Jones pointed a gun at state troopers while they were in the home, and a trooper fired at Jones, who died at the scene.

The trooper who shot Jones is on paid administrative leave, as is standard during investigations of use of deadly force. His or her name has not been released.

The state Crime Lab will perform an autopsy on Jones to determine manner and cause of death, and special agents will prepare a file to present to the county prosecuting attorney, who will determine if the shooting was consistent with Arkansas law.