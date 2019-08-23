ASU starts preparing for SMU

JONESBORO -- It's been a difficult week for the Arkansas State University football team with the news of the death of Wendy Anderson, the wife of Coach Blake Anderson, late Monday night, after enduring a long battle with breast cancer. The sixth-year ASU head coach remains on a leave of absence as the Red Wolves inch closer to next week's season opener against SMU.

ASU began its preparation for the Mustangs on Thursday. Scout team work was introduced for the first time. ASU interim head coach and defensive coordinator David Duggan said afterward that the day was essentially a simulation of a normal Tuesday practice during game week.

"The first day you do it, it's always a little bit chaotic," Duggan said. "But I thought they handled it pretty well."

The Red Wolves will go through a "mock game" tonight, simulating a number of different in-game situations. Duggan said ASU's depth chart is, for the most part, solidified.

Kickoff against SMU is set for 6 p.m. Aug. 31 at Centennial Bank Stadium in Jonesboro.

Anderson update

ASU Athletic Director Terry Mohajir told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette that he spoke with Blake Anderson over the phone Thursday and has been in frequent contact with the head coach. Anderson has also been in contact with interim head coach David Duggan and ASU Chancellor Kelly Damphousse this week.

"What can I do, anything I can do, is there anything that we're missing that I can cover for, anything personally, anything professionally? Just those type of conversations," Mohajir said.

Mohajir doesn't know when Anderson will return to coach the Red Wolves.

"When he's ready," Mohajir said.

Asked how he felt the Red Wolves' team and coaching staff had been handling the difficult week, Mohajir said, "Fantastic."

"Very proud of this program, this coaching staff and these students," Mohajir said. "They're doing a great job."

A public memorial service for Wendy Anderson is scheduled for 11 a.m. today at Central Baptist Church in Jonesboro. Burial services will be held in Hubbard, Texas.

Kicker concerns

Last month at Sun Belt Media Day, Blake Anderson made it clear that the kicking position was one of his biggest concerns heading into fall camp.

"It is one of those positions that would have won a game or two more over the course of the last couple years, and we're a game or two away from holding a trophy every year," Anderson said then. "So we want to make sure we fix that."

Now, with Week 1 approaching, the Red Wolves still haven't found a clear answer.

Redshirt sophomore Blake Grupe and true freshman Tristan Mattson have had a steady battle during camp. But interim head coach David Duggan said Thursday that ASU is still waiting to name a starter.

"That one we're gonna wait till the final second," Duggan said. "That would be a position we're a little bit iffy on."

Grupe is the only kicker on the roster who's seen game action. Last year, Grupe played in ASU's final 11 games of the season. He hit 14 of his 21 field goal attempts, the longest coming from 47 yards, and went 35 of 38 on extra points.

"We told them, 'Hey dude, it's a competition every day for the both of you,'" said Kyle Cefalo, ASU's co-special teams coordinator. "We brought Tristan in knowing that he has a talented leg, a talented foot. We've challenged Blake every day, and Blake's done a really good job. ... Really like the way they've handled the challenge that we've put on them and the competition."

Receiver added

Amid an already deep and talented wide receiver room, ASU recently added JUCO transfer Leroy Deshazor to the roster. The Lakeland, Fla., native practiced with the team for the first time on Wednesday.

Deshazor, 6-2 and 186 pounds, from the College of the Canyons in Santa Clarita, Calif., tweeted on July 31, right before the start of fall camp, that he had been offered by the Red Wolves.

"The first thing he's got to do is just kind of get up to speed with what to do," interim head coach David Duggan said. "That's the hardest thing, stepping into a situation late is you're trying to learn on the fly. These guys have been here for several years, some of them. Even the incoming guys were here early in the summer. The first battle he's got to fight is just learning the playbook and learning assignments.

"But he looks athletic, he looks talented, and I know Coach Cefalo is pretty high on him."

Cefalo, who also is ASU's wide receivers coach, said he hopes Deshazor can receive some snaps at some point this season.

"He was a guy that we watched his film, and when he became available, we were excited about him and we felt like he was a guy that would be worth it," Cefalo said. "And so far, in two days, he's been great. We got to give him a chance to learn, and we'll just see how he progresses."

Injury update

Duggan said Thursday that junior linebacker Tajhea Chambers is still day-to-day as he deals with a neck issue. Senior wide receiver Dahu Green is also day-to-day as he continues to deal with a knee injury.

ASU schedule

All times Central

DATE OPPONENT TIME

Aug. 31 SMU 6 p.m.

Sept. 7 at UNLV 9 p.m.

Sept. 14 at Georgia 11 a.m.

Sept. 21 S. Illinois 6 p.m.

Sept. 28 at Troy* 5 p.m.

Oct. 5 at Georgia State* TBA

Oct. 17 La.-Lafayette* 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 26 Texas State* 6 p.m.

Nov. 2 at La.-Monroe* 4 p.m.

Nov. 16 Coastal Carolina* 2 p.m.

Nov. 23 Georgia Southern* 2 p.m.

Nov. 29 at South Alabama* TBA

*Sun Belt game

