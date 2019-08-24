8-Cup ZeroWater pitcher and Gx Suspension Pillow

8-Cup ZeroWater

What's to love: Besides the five-stage filter which removes almost all (99.6% says the company) dissolved solids from tap water, the spigot makes this water filter pitcher easy to fill up water bottles, insulated cups and the like without having to lift and pour.

What does it do: To find out exactly how it is done visit zerowater.com, but basically, water added to the pitcher goes through 5 different filters removing a variety of different solids that may be found in tap water including rust, chlorine, metals and other suspended particles. The pitcher comes with a water quality meter that lets the user know when the filter needs to be replaced. The pitcher lists for $37.99.

Gx Suspension Pillow

What's to love: Its design helps to keep the pillow plump throughout the night.

What does it do: Inside the pillow, the sides are connected with ties that form the shape of two Xs. This helps keep the pillow from flattening. They are filled with a soft down alternative and the outside shell is 100% cotton. The pillows are available in medium soft and medium firm in queen and king sizes. Prices range from $69-$79 for a set of two. Find out more here: gxpillows.com.

— Cary Jenkins

HomeStyle on 08/24/2019