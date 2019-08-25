Man admits guilt in child-porn case

A Forrest City man pleaded guilty Friday to possessing child pornography and was sentenced to 12 years in prison, a news release said.

Mario George, 31, was arrested in May 2018 after law enforcement officers found that he had 20 videos and images of children as young as 5 being raped, Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge's spokeswoman Amanda Priest said Friday.

Officers in the attorney general's cyber crimes unit found a computer and thumb drive with the images on it in George's St. Francis County home when they arrested him, Priest said.

Rutledge said in the news release that George's actions prolong the victimization of children and that she intended to "do everything in my power to keep these predators off the streets and away from our homes."

