Robbery try in Arkansas leads to victim's arrest

An attempted robbery in Benton on Saturday afternoon landed a suspect and the victim in jail after drugs were found in the victim's home, according to a police report.

According to the report, Benton police were called to Fountain Lakes Apartments at 3011 Congo Road about 12:45 p.m. after a report of shots fired at that location. Upon their arrival, the report said, officers spoke with James Matthews, 20, of Benton, who told officers that two black men knocked on his apartment door and were allowed to enter. The report said that one of the men, who authorities identified as 20-year-old Shayne Simmons of Little Rock, entered a bedroom, and the other man fired shots at Matthews.

According to the report, Simmons fled the scene but was later arrested in Little Rock and taken back to Benton. The report said he has been charged with aggravated robbery, unauthorized use of another person’s property to facilitate certain crimes, and criminal mischief first degree.

The report said, illegal drugs and drug paraphernalia were found in Matthews’ apartment during the subsequent investigation. According to the report, Matthews was also taken into custody and charged with maintaining a drug premises, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, tampering with physical evidence and use of another person’s property to facilitate a crime. Matthews’ brother, Alexander Washington, 19, of Dermott was also taken into custody and charged with tampering with physical evidence after authorities learned he hid drug proceeds in his vehicle, the report said.

A Benton Police Department spokesman said Simmons, Matthews, and Washington were all being held in the Saline County Jail as of Sunday night. The gunman, said the spokesman, had not been identified and was still at large.