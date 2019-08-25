Texans' Watson out quickly as Cowboys roll in preseason

Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (left) gets past Arizona Cardinals defenders Tramaine Brock (20) and D.J. Swearinger (36) during an 85-yard touchdown run in the first half of Saturday’s exhibition game in Minneapolis. Minnesota won 20-9.

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Deshaun Watson didn't get the longer preseason look he wanted against the Dallas Cowboys.

The Houston Texans couldn't get their quarterback off the field fast enough, especially after running back Lamar Miller was injured on the second play.

Watson didn't return for a second series after getting dropped twice in three plays. The first play wasn't a sack because of defensive holding, the second was and resulted in a fumble , the first of four Houston turnovers in a 34-0 exhibition loss to the Cowboys on Saturday night.

Miller was carted off after defensive tackle Maliek Collins slammed into his left leg at the line of scrimmage in what figures to be Miller's only carry of the preseason. The eighth-year back didn't play in the first two exhibitions. There was no immediate update on Miller's status.

Dak Prescott scrambled and threw a 12-yard touchdown pass to Michael Gallup while playing the first two series for Dallas. Prescott was 2 of 5 for 22 yards, the three incompletions his first of the preseason.

VIKINGS 20, CARDINALS 9

MINNEAPOLIS -- Dalvin Cook had an 85-yard touchdown run for Minnesota, the highlight of an otherwise rough first half by the first-team offense during a victory over Arizona.

Cook scored early and Mike Boone crossed the goal line late, as the Vikings totaled 190 yards on 29 carries. The ground game was by far the best development of an afternoon when Kirk Cousins went just 3 for 13 for 35 yards while taking two sacks and Kaare Vedvik missed field goals from 43 and 54 yards.

BEARS 27, COLTS 17

INDIANAPOLIS -- Despite both teams sitting all of their starters, including the Colts' Jacoby Brissett, Chicago used its second defensive touchdown to take the lead from Indianapolis for good late in the third quarter.

Trailing 10-0 early in the second quarter, safety Deon Bush ripped the ball out of the air from rookie tight end Hale Hentges and scored on a 91-yard interception return. After two field goals from Eddy Pineiro made it 17-13, linebacker Joel Iyiegbuniwe returned a fumble 22 yards to give the Bears a 20-17 lead.

Chicago closed out the scoring with a 17-yard TD pass from Tyler Bray to Jesper Horsted.

Andrew Luck, the Colts' quarterback, announced his retirement after the game. Brissett will be his replacement.

SAINTS 28, JETS 13

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Drew Brees threw a 19-yard touchdown pass to Michael Thomas to cap his only drive in his preseason debut, and New Orleans defeated New York.

Alvin Kamara had a 25-yard catch on third down, and a 20-yard grab by Thomas two plays later got the Saints (2-1) down to the 23. On third-and-6, Brees found Thomas in the back-right corner of the end zone with a perfectly placed ball over cornerback Tevaughn Campbell's head for the touchdown.

Brees finished 4 of 6 for 68 yards and was done for the night, along with the rest of the offensive starters.

49ERS 27, CHIEFS 17

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- San Francisco quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was impressive in his return to Arrowhead Stadium, and Kansas City counterpart Patrick Mahomes may have been even better, as the 49ers beat the Chiefs.

Garoppolo was 14 of 20 for 188 yards while playing the entire first half in a much better showing than his preseason debut against Denver last week. Garoppolo led the 49ers deep into Kansas City territory four times, throwing a nice TD pass to Matt Breida and getting two field goals from Robbie Gould.

RAMS 10, BRONCOS 6

LOS ANGELES -- Brandon Allen (Arkansas Razorbacks) passed for 162 yards, and Jalen Greene caught a 4-yard touchdown pass from John Wolford with 12:38 to play in Los Angeles' victory over Denver.

Both coaches sat nearly all of their starters for the final NFL preseason game at the 96-year-old Coliseum, and neither team managed a touchdown before Wolford led a 52-yard drive spanning the final two quarters and capped it with a sharp pass to Greene.

At a glance

THURSDAY’S GAMES

NY Giants 25, Cincinnati 23

Washington 19, Atlanta 7

New England 10, Carolina 3

Baltimore 26, Philadelphia 15

Miami 22, Jacksonville 7

Oakland 22, Green Bay 21

FRIDAY’S GAMES

Tampa Bay 13, Cleveland 12

Buffalo 24, Detroit 20

SATURDAY’S GAMES

Minnesota 20, Arizona 9

Dallas 34, Houston 0

Chicago 27, Indianapolis 17

San Francisco 27, Kansas City 17

New Orleans 28, NY Jets 13

LA Rams 10, Denver 6

Seattle 23, LA Chargers 15

TODAY’S GAME All times Central

Pittsburgh at Tennessee, 7 p.m.

THURSDAY, AUG. 29

Indianapolis at Cincinnati, 6 p.m.

Minnesota at Buffalo, 6 p.m.

Atlanta at Jacksonville, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at NY Jets, 6 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Carolina, 6 p.m.

Baltimore at Washington, 6:30 p.m.

NY Giants at New England, 6:30 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland, 6:30 p.m.

Kansas City at Green Bay, 7 p.m.

Miami at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Dallas, 7 p.m.

Tennessee at Chicago, 7 p.m.

LA Rams at Houston, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Denver, 8 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 9 p.m.

LA Chargers at San Francisco, 9 p.m.

