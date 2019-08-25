Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest New app In the news Traffic #Gazette200 Paper Trails Listen Digital replica FAQ Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles + Games Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Vegetarian Hamburger that Tastes like Beef

by Janet Carson | Today at 4:16 p.m. 0comments

I was at the store buying groceries this week and I noticed they were selling some vegetarian burgers next to regular hamburgers. My daughter is trying to limit her red meat, so I thought we would give it a try.

I have eaten my share of alternative burgers, from black bean, to soy, to turkey burgers (not vegetarian, but not red meat either). While I like black bean burgers, they taste like black beans. I am not a fan of soy burgers, and I like turkey burgers, but with none of these options would you ever think you were really eating a "hamburger".

I grilled these plant-based burgers side by side with beef hamburgers.

The beef burgers shrunk a little while the veggie ones stayed the same shape the whole time. The proof however was in the taste--and I have to say, they tasted just like a beef burger. I honestly don't think I could have said they were vegetarian in a blind taste test.

I did some research, and the jury is out as to whether they are more healthy for you than beef. Definitely lower in cholesterol and they have a bit more protein, but calorie-wise they are almost the same.

Some nutritionists claim you are eating processed vegetables, not real vegetables, but I can't tell if that is sour grapes or not. But if you look at the list of ingredients, it is amazing they can make them taste like beef.

They were a bit more expensive than beef, but so are most organic, vegetarian foods out there. I think they are a great option for people who can't eat red meat or are not supposed to. Not sure if it would be a vegetarians dream meal, since it really tastes like meat, even though it isn't. Have you tried them, and what are your thoughts.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

You must be signed in to post comments
Sign in

Comments

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT