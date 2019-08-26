Arkansas man accused of trying to run over off-duty police officer

Police arrested an Elkins man Sunday on charges he tried to run over a police officer who was working security at a church.

Thomas S. Frasier, 75, was arrested in connection with aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, flight from an officer, harassing communications and criminal trespass. He was being held Monday in the Washington County jail with no bond set.

An off-duty Springdale police officer was working at the Key Point Church, 1404 Chester Ave. in Springdale, around 11 a.m. Sunday, according to a police report. The officer was in uniform and driving a Springdale Police Department patrol car.

Frasier has been sent a cease-and-desist letter and was advised he is not allowed to have contact with church staff or be on church property, the report states. Frasier has been harassing the staff of the church and has been seen driving slowly through the property, according to the report.

The officer said he had seen Frasier at the church before and tried to stop him, but Frasier ignored him.

On Sunday, the officer waited in the roadway and stood outside his patrol car with his arm extended, ordering Frasier to stop, the report states. The officer said Frasier accelerated and attempted to hit him with his vehicle. The officer said he jumped out of the way as Frasier's vehicle barely missed him.

The officer said he again ordered Frasier to stop but the man drove away, headed south on Thompson Street, according to the report.

Frasier was stopped in Springdale about an hour later for driving without a seat belt.