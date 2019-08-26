Hogs first to offer in-state sophomore guard

Arkansas was the first school to offer guard Javion Guy-King on Monday, and he is glad it did.

Guy-King, 6-4, 180 pounds, of Mills, visited Arkansas on Aug. 2 with Magnolia sophomore guard Derrian Ford, who received an offer from the Razorbacks in May.

He spoke to assistant Corey Williams and learned of the offer.

“I called up coach Williams and we were talking and he was talking about how I looked in the uniform," Guy-King said. “I said, ‘I won’t be able to get in the uniform without an offer,’ and he told me I already had an offer, but I never knew.”

He’s also drawing interest from Alabama, Auburn and Vanderbilt. Guy-King averaged 5.9 points, 3.5 rebounds and one steal per game as a freshman for Sylvan Hills.

Guy-King was caught off guard by the offer.

“I was very shocked and happy because it’s my (home state) and I’ve always wanted the offer. It was just a blessing,” Guy-King said.

He admits he almost committed to the Razorbacks after being informed of the offer.

“A little bit. I’m highly considering Arkansas already, but I’m going to keep my options open,” he said.

Guy-King recalled the highlights of his visit to Fayetteville.

“Great community, staff and facilities. Really just great all around,” Guy-King said. “You can’t say that about too many.”

He plans to visit Arkansas again and is also looking to make a trip to Alabama.

“I may go to visit Alabama as their football season starts to watch a game and visit, but not sure when yet,” he said.