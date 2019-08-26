ILS Golf Ball Drop scheduled for Sept. 5

Elissa Douglas, executive director of Independent Living Services, and Robert Wright, director of development and supported employment for the nonprofit organization, throw golf balls into the air at Centennial Valley Golf and Country Club in Conway. The 14th annual Golf Ball Drop is set for 5:30-7 p.m. Sept. 5 at the club, 1600 Centennial Club Drive.

CONWAY — Watch out for falling golf balls on Sept. 5 at Centennial Valley Golf and Country Club.

The 14th annual Independent Living Services Golf Ball Drop is scheduled for 5:30-7 p.m. at the country club, 1600 Centennial Club Drive in Conway.

Robert Wright, director of development and supported employment, said it’s the nonprofit organization’s biggest fundraiser of the year.

“We usually drop about 1,800 golf balls at one time; that’s a lot of golf balls,” he said.

People can purchase tickets for numbered golf balls, which will be dropped at 6:30 p.m. from a Conway Fire Department ladder truck onto a green. The ball that lands closest to the X will win $2,019.

“We also have a consolation prize, $20.19 for the farthest one [from the X],” Wright said, laughing. “You can still win if you don’t win.”

Founded in 1970, Independent Living Services is a nonprofit agency with services for people who are 18 and older and have intellectual or developmental disabilities.

“We advocate independence, purpose and dignity for individuals with disabilities,” said Elissa Douglas, executive director.

Wright said proceeds from the fundraiser will help fund transportation — anything not covered by Medicaid, for which the organization is responsible — such as drivers’ salaries, maintenance of the fleet and gasoline.

He said Independent Living Services has a fleet of 46 vehicles that are used to take the program’s consumers to a variety of places. Wright said 95 percent of the 300 people served in the program in Faulkner County don’t drive. Of those, 180 are in the day program and need daily transportation because there is no public transportation in the area that is covered.

“We take them back and forth to work, which is part of our supportive employment services … not only to work, but to get to dances, football and basketball games, doctor’s appointments, plays in Little Rock or different events. We want them to be as independent as possible,” Wright said. “At [Conway] Wampus Cat football games, I never fail to see 10 to 15 people from Independent Living Services. They love getting out in the community, and we want them to be visible as part of the community.”

Douglas said the organization “has had a lot of challenges since Medicaid has changed over the years. Payments are coming more slowly, so these fundraisers are really important.”

She said she has attended all 14 fundraisers and enjoys the family atmosphere.

“It’s kind of a big party out there,” she said.

The event includes bounce houses for kids, and Centennial Bank provides free food — hamburgers, hot dogs, chips, drinks and ice cream.

Her best memories of the past 14 years are “when my daughter was little, and seeing her run around there was great; it’s always going to be about the kids.”

Douglas said she also appreciates “the chance to communicate and talk to board members and have our board members hang out with consumers.”

In addition to raising money, she said, the event highlights the program and the people it serves.

“And it makes people aware of our folks, which is just as important [as money],” she said.

Tickets for golf balls are one for $10, three for $25, seven for $50 and 20 for $100. Tickets are available online at www.indliving.org or by calling Wright at (501) 580-0098. They can also be purchased until 6:20 the night of the event.

Wright said about $14,000 was raised at the ball drop last year.

“We’re trying to move it up,” he said.

That means more golf balls need to fall from the sky on Sept. 5.

