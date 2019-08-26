• Sheldon Perkins, 48, an officer with the Louisiana State Police, faces charges of driving while intoxicated, battery and resisting arrest after police said they had to use a Taser to take him into custody after a traffic stop, during which Perkins attacked the trooper who pulled him over.

• Nathaniel Sebastian, 34, of Wilmer, Ala., accused of killing his mother and burying her under her porch, surrendered to authorities and was put back behind bars a day after mistakenly being released from jail when a clerical error set his bond $150,000 lower.

• Gretchin Moody, 47, former town clerk in Ecru, Miss., pleaded guilty to stealing nearly $250,000 from the town, including money she used to buy more than 75 guns, which were surrendered by the former police chief to whom Moody had given them and are now being sold by the town to recoup tens of thousands of dollars.

• Luis Perez-Giron, 29, of Gaithersburg, Md., is accused by authorities of molesting a 12-year-old girl multiple times, in one instance going to the girl's residence and attacking her while she was alone and Perez-Giron's wife was in labor at a hospital.

• Keith Cook, a math teacher at a high school in Lakeland, Fla., who told his students during a lockdown drill how he would carry out a mass killing with a bomb if he were an active shooter, was forcibly committed for a mental evaluation, authorities said.

• Morris Cooper and Beverley Cooper of Fayetteville, N.C., face conspiracy and other charges after authorities said they received illegal cash and gifts totaling at least $978,000 from vendors while Morris Cooper worked as a purchasing agent at Fort Bragg military base.

• Nicholas Brooks, 25, was sentenced to life in prison, convicted of first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of a 30-year-old music instructor in Memphis who was found dead in his home.

• Gary Wiggins, 49, and Meghann Wiggins, 34, who previously ran a boarding home for boys in central Texas, were arrested in Alabama and face trafficking charges after authorities said they forced four underage boys into labor.

• Thomas Ray Ball Jr. of Clinton, Miss., pleaded guilty to armed robbery and was sentenced to 25 years in prison after prosecutors said he trailed a woman for about 50 miles in his car, following her from a casino where she had won a $5,000 jackpot, and robbed her at gunpoint at an ATM.

A Section on 08/26/2019