Man surrenders to police, confesses to fatally shooting Arkansas woman, authorities say

The Craighead County prosecutor’s office said a man has surrendered to police and confessed to the killing of a woman who was shot Saturday and found by authorities underneath a blanket in her front yard.

Melinda Coburn had taken out a protective order against the man who authorities said confessed, Marco Deshon Clark, on Aug. 8. Chief Deputy Prosecutor Grant DeProw said the pair had been living together in a domestic relationship of some kind, and court documents said he was removed from Coburn's home Aug. 8.

Clark, 35, has been charged with capital murder, making a terroristic threat, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, theft of property more than $25,000 and violation of a protection order, according to court documents.

Clark has been convicted of multiple felonies in the past, and he is currently held at Craighead County jail without bond. He has not been asked to make a plea yet.

"When the initial call went out, Sheriff Marty Boyd and his investigators immediately jumped into action, working fast and hard to identify and locate the suspect. Investigators were able to negotiate the suspect's surrender and made an arrest without incident," county prosecuting attorney Scott Ellington said. "I want to commend their quick and thorough work. The suspect Marco Clark is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law."

The Craighead County sheriff’s office was dispatched Saturday to 81 County Road 988 after reports of shots fired, according to court documents. When they arrived, the victim was found outside her home lying under a blanket.

Court documents state a witness who lives behind Coburn said he heard several shots and saw a man run, get into Coburn’s white Dodge Challenger and peel away. He said the man who drove away lived in the home with Coburn.

Another witness said she heard the shots and had seen Clark, court documents state. A third witness said Clark called her on the phone and said he killed Coburn, the documents state.

The documents also state Clark posted a video to Facebook saying, “The (expletive) deserved it” and “Who’s gonna be my next victim?”

Detective Sgt. Ron Richardson called Clark and talked him into surrendering to authorities, according to court documents. After Clark was in custody, court documents state Richardson interviewed Clark and he confessed to shooting and killing Coburn.