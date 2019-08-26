Crash in southwest Arkansas kills teen; another youth hurt, police say

A 17-year-old boy died Saturday after his vehicle struck a tree and flipped on a highway in southwest Arkansas, authorities said.

The crash happened shortly after 11:15 p.m. as the teen drove his Ford truck north on Columbia County 53, according to a preliminary report by Arkansas State Police.

Troopers said the 2008 vehicle missed a curve, left the road and hit a tree before overturning.

The 17-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene, the report said. Another youth, whose name and age weren't released, was taken to Magnolia Regional Hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Authorities described conditions at the time of the wreck as clear and dry.

Preliminary figures indicate at least 303 people have died in traffic crashes in Arkansas so far this year.