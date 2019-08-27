Former Arkansas high school coach pleads guilty to sending explicit video of himself to teen

A former Harrison High School coach accused of sending a video of himself to a 17-year-old girl in Monticello has pled guilty in a plea agreement.

Lucas A. Horn, 27, was charged Jan. 4 in Boone County Circuit Court with “sexual indecency with a child” and tampering with physical evidence, both felonies.

His jury trial was scheduled to begin Sept. 3.

But on Aug. 16, Horn reached a agreement with prosecutors, pleading guilty to the amended charge of “contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile,” which is a misdemeanor, in addition to the felony charge of tampering with evidence.

Horn was sentenced to six years probation and ordered to pay a fine of $2,000, in addition to court costs and fees.

Around Sept. 10, Horn exposed himself to a student through the use of his cellphone, according to the criminal charges.

“The defendant then destroyed the phone and its contents, admittedly because he did not want the phone’s contents to be known, and he wanted everything in the investigation to be gone,” according to the document signed by David Ethredge, prosecuting attorney for Arkansas’ 14th Judicial Circuit.

According to an affidavit filed in the case, the girl was a former Harrison High School student at the time of the incident. Horn told police that she sent him a video of her fondling herself, then he reciprocated, authorities said.

Horn resigned from his job at the school on Dec. 3.

According to his LinkedIn page, Horn was an assistant basketball and football coach. He started work in the Harrison district in June 2015.