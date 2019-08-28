3 people dead after hours-long standoff at east Arkansas home

Three people are dead in east Arkansas after a standoff Tuesday ended with state police shooting and killing a gunman, authorities said.

Helena-West Helena police responded to reports of a shooting at 202 Washington St. on Tuesday afternoon and found two women dead in the front yard, according to a state police news release.

State police identified the women Wednesday as Christina Fulmer, 36, and Deanna Thomas Banks, 28, both of Helena-West Helena.

Officers approached the home, state police said, and Raymond Lewis Williams, Jr., 37, came out with a rifle. Officers took cover, and Williams barricaded himself in the home. Local police requested state police SWAT team assistance.

State police said communication with Williams into the evening was “unsuccessful” and tear gas was eventually released at an unspecified time in the home.

Soon after the tear gas was used, Williams appeared on the home’s porch, state police said, and fired at officers with a rifle. State troopers then shot at Williams, who police said died at the scene.

All three bodies of the deceased will be sent to the Arkansa State Crime Laboratory to determine the manner and cause of death.

As is standard for police shootings, the troopers who fired on Williams have been placed on paid administrative leave while special agents prepare a report to present to the county prosecuting attorney, who will determine if the shooting was lawful.