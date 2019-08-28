Arkansas man charged in connection to sexual assault of two children, authorities say

Jeffrey Horton surrendered to police Wednesday in connection to the sexual assault of two children.

A Conway man surrendered to authorities Wednesday in connection to the sexual assault of two children, according to a news release from the Faulkner County sheriff's office.

Jeffrey Horton, 33, is charged with two counts of sexual assault in the second degree.

Court documents state police began investigating Horton after a January interview with two girls, ages 7 and 8, in which the older girl told investigators Horton had touched her inappropriately on multiple occasions.

In the initial interview, the younger girl said the older girl had told her about the touching but did not report being touched inappropriately herself, the documents state. In another interview in February, though, the younger girl said Horton did touch her inappropriately, according to the documents.

A court date and bond amount for Horton had not been set as of Wednesday afternoon, according to the sheriff's office.