Man found shot to death in west Little Rock ID'd

Little Rock Police Department officials identified the man who was found Tuesday morning fatally shot in a west Little Rock home.

At 9:41 a.m., Little Rock firefighters were sent to 8017 W. 35th St., where a 911 caller said they found Isaac McCoy, 39, "unresponsive," Little Rock police spokesman Lt. Michael Ford said. Firefighters found that the man, who had been shot, was dead.

"There are no suspects as of right now," Ford said.

The man's death is the 29th homicide of the year in Little Rock. It occurred nine days after 33-year-old Charles Brent Gant was shot and killed about 2 miles away on West 31st Street.