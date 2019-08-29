Arkansas Outdoors Calendar

Calendar

AUGUST

31 Great Southern Stone Skipping Championships, Fairfield Bay Marina. Proceeds benefit Arkansas Foodbank and its member food pantries around Greers Ferry Lake. More information is available on Facebook.

SEPTEMBER

10 Northwest Arkansas Striper Association meeting. Cabela's/Bass Pro Shops. 2300 S. Promenade Blvd., Rogers. Tony Castro (479) 295-0231.

12 Ducks Unlimited District 2 meeting. Best Dam Steakhouse, Batesville. Bill Couch (870) 307-9599 or bcouch@welchcouch.com

14 Natural State Kayak Anglers Central fishing tournament. Lake Conway. naturalstatekayakanglers.com

15 Central Arkansas Bass League tournament. Lake Beaverfork. (501) 428-9850.

21 Jacksonville chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Sherwood Forest. Matt Robinson (501) 412-8055 or matt.ansfs@gmail.com

