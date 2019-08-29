Events are free unless otherwise noted.

Art & Exhibits

Central Arkansas

ARGENTA GALLERY 413 Main St., North Little Rock. "Everyday A Warrior," 5 p.m. through Sept. 7. Hours: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday-Saturday. (501) 416-0973.

THE ART GROUP GALLERY 11525 Cantrell Road. New works by Lori DeYmaz, Shelley Gentry, Louise Harris, Terri Haugen, Greg Lahti. Hours: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 1-5 p.m. Sunday. Satellite gallery in lobby of the Little Rock Marriott. (501) 690-2193.

CANTRELL GALLERY 8206 Cantrell Road. "Thin Line," Kae Barron, through Saturday. "Tying it All Together," Daniel Coston, 6 p.m. Sept. 6-Oct. 26. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday. (501) 224-1335.

CHRIST EPISCOPAL CHURCH GALLERY 509 Scott Street, Little Rock. Works by John Kushmaul and Patricia Palmer, through Sept. 30. Hours: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Thursday. (501) 375-2342.

CLINTON PRESIDENTIAL CENTER 1200 President Clinton Ave. "Washed Ashore: Art to Save the Sea," through Oct. 27. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 1-5 p.m. Sunday. Admission: $10; retired military, college students and ages 62 and older, $8; children 6-17, $6; active military and children under 6, free. (501) 374-4242.

ESSE PURSE MUSEUM 1510 Main St. "What's Inside: A History of Women and Handbags, 1900-1999," continuing. Hours: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday. Admission: $10; military, ages 5-18 or 60 and older $8; under 5 free. (501) 916-9022.

GALLERY 26 2601 Kavanaugh Blvd., Suite 1. Works by Henry Thomas and Jeff Waddle, through Sept. 14. Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. (501) 664-8996.

HISTORIC ARKANSAS MUSEUM 200 E. Third St. "Stitched Together: A Treasury of Arkansas Quilts," through Oct 21, 2020. "The Arkansas Territory Collection," through Sept. 8. "Glint and Glimmer," through Oct. 1. "History in Color: The Spectrum of Daily Life in Early America," through Dec. 31, 2019. Knife Gallery, "We Walk in Two Worlds: The Caddo, Osage and Quapaw in Arkansas," Arkansas Made Gallery, continuing. Hourly tours (except noon) 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 1-4 p.m. Sunday. Store hours: 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 1-4 p.m. Sunday. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 1-5 p.m. Sunday. Admission: $2.50, ages 65 and over $1.50, children 17 and under $1. (501) 324-9351.

JACKSONVILLE MUSEUM OF MILITARY HISTORY 100 Veterans Circle, Jacksonville. Local and regional military history from the Civil War to current conflicts. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday. Admission: $3, $2 for senior citizens and military, $1 for under 18, children under 5 free. (501) 241-1943.

L&L BECK ART GALLERY 5705 Kavanaugh Blvd. August exhibit: "Impersonating the Impressionists." Giclee drawing, 5:30 p.m. Saturday. Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. (501) 660-4006.

LITTLE ROCK CENTRAL HIGH SCHOOL NATIONAL HISTORIC SITE 2120 Daisy L. Gatson Bates Drive. Hours: 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Sunday-Saturday. (501) 374-1957.

LOCAL COLOUR GALLERY 5811 Kavanaugh Blvd. Works by Paul Kelly through Saturday. Works by Alaina Lee through Sept. 15. Hours: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday. (501) 265-0422.

MACARTHUR MUSEUM OF ARKANSAS MILITARY HISTORY 503 E. Ninth St. "By the President in the Name of Congress," "From Turbulence to Tranquility: The Little Rock Arsenal," "The Sun Never Sets on the Mighty Jeep," "War and Remembrance: The 1911 United Confederate Veterans Reunion," "Through the Camera's Eye: The Allison Collection of World War II Photographs" and Alger Cadet Gun exhibit, continuing. Ongoing exhibits depict Arkansas' military heritage. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, 1-5 p.m. Sunday. (501) 376-4602.

MOSAIC TEMPLARS CULTURAL CENTER 501 W. Ninth St. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. mosaictemplarscenter.com or (501) 683-3593.

MUSEUM OF DISCOVERY 500 President Clinton Ave. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 1-5 p.m. Sunday; school holiday Mondays. Admission $10, children 1-12 $8. museumofdiscovery.org or (501) 396-7050.

OLD STATE HOUSE MUSEUM 300 W. Markham St. Nights at the Museum, 6-9 p.m. first Thursday of the month, $5, ages 21 and older. Permanent exhibits: "First Ladies of Arkansas: Women of Their Times"; 1836 House of Representatives Chamber; "Pillars of Power," history of the Old State House; "On the Stump: Arkansas Politics, 1819-1919"; "First Families of Arkansas." Little Beginnings toddler program, 10:30 a.m. each Wednesday. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 1-5 p.m. Sunday. (501) 324-9685.

WILLIAM F. LAMAN PUBLIC LIBRARY 2801 Orange St., North Little Rock. NASA Hubble telescope exhibit, through Saturday. Hours: 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday-Saturday. lamanlibrary.org or (501) 758-1720.

WILLIAM F. LAMAN PUBLIC LIBRARY ARGENTA BRANCH 420 Main St., North Little Rock. Works by illustrator Phillip Rex Huddleston, through Sept. 13. Hours 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday. (501) 687-1061.

WINDGATE CENTER OF ART AND DESIGN University of Arkansas at Little Rock, 2801 S. University Ave. "Pairing Collections: Contemporary Art in 1980s Arkansas," through Sept. 27. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, 2-5 p.m. Sunday. ualr.edu/art, (501) 569-8977, or (501) 916-3182.

Around Arkansas

ARKADELPHIA ARTS CENTER 625 Main St., Arkadelphia. "The Road from Northside to Self-Actualization" by Farrell Ford, through Friday. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday. (870) 245-7982.

ARKANSAS CRAFT SCHOOL 101 N. Peabody Ave., Mountain View. For complete list of classes and activities, arkansascraftschool.org or (870) 269-8397.

ARKANSAS RIVER VALLEY ARTS CENTER 1001 E. B St., Russellville. Art classes for adults, teens, children; call for schedule and prices. Gallery hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday. rivervalleyartscenter.org or (479) 968-2452.

ARTISTS' WORKSHOP GALLERY 610 Central Ave., Hot Springs. 30-member co-op featuring works by Arkansas artists. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday, noon-5 p.m. Sunday. (501) 623-6401.

ARTS AND SCIENCE CENTER FOR SOUTHEAST ARKANSAS 701 Main St., Pine Bluff. "Heritage Detective Pictorial Exhibition," through Nov. 9. "Era of Activism," through Saturday. "Expressions From the Permanent Collection," continuing. Education and art programs for adults and children; call for schedule and tuition. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 1-4 p.m. Saturday. (870) 536-3375.

ARTS CENTER OF THE OZARKS 214 S. Main St., Springdale. Kellie Lehr, through Sept. 24. Hours: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. (479) 751-5441.

BRADBURY ART MUSEUM Fowler Center, Arkansas State University, 201 Olympic Drive, Jonesboro. "A Notational Guide to the Universe," through Sept. 6. Hours: noon-5 p.m. Tuesday-Wednesday and Friday-Saturday, noon-7 p.m. Thursday, 2-5 p.m. Sunday. bradburyartmuseum.org or (870) 972-2567.

CALICO ROCK MUSEUM & VISITOR CENTER 104 Main St., Calico Rock. "The Jot 'Em Down Store" and "One-Room School," continuing. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. (870) 297-4129.

CLINTON HOUSE MUSEUM 930 Clinton Drive, Fayetteville. "Clinton Meets Kennedy," continuing. Hours: 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-Saturday. Admission: $8. (479) 444-0066.

CRYSTAL BRIDGES MUSEUM OF AMERICAN ART 600 Museum Way, Bentonville. "Nature's Nation," through Sept. 9. Alfred Stieglitz Collection, through December. Demonstrations, classes, art talks. Hours: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday, Saturday-Sunday; 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Wednesday-Friday. crystalbridges.org or (479) 418-5700.

DELTA CULTURAL CENTER 141 Cherry St., Helena-West Helena. "Our Front Porch," through Sept. 27. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. deltaculturalcenter.com or (870) 338-4350.

FENIX GALLERY 16 W. Center St., Fayetteville. Kaminsky Family Show, through Saturday. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday-Friday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. fenixfayettevilleart.com or (479) 200-7181.

FORT SMITH MUSEUM OF HISTORY 320 Rogers Ave., Fort Smith. End of Summer Ice Cream Social, 2 p.m. Sunday, $5. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Admission: $7, veterans and active military $5, ages 6-16 $2. fortsmithmuseum.org or (479) 783-7841.

FORT SMITH REGIONAL ART MUSEUM 1601 Rogers Ave., Fort Smith. "Norma Tomboulian: Life into Clay," 6 p.m. Sept. 6-Dec. 29, $15."David Mudrinich: An Element of Nature," through Nov. 24. Edward Robison III: "The Nature of Photography from Traditional to Augmented Reality," through Sunday. In Touch Workshop, 2-5 p.m. last Sunday of the month; $55-$65. Drop in and Draw, noon-4 p.m. each Thursday; live models and studio space provided, take materials. Art classes noon-4 p.m. every Saturday. RAM Saturdays 1-4 p.m. each Saturday, hands-on art lessons. Hours: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 1-5 p.m. Sunday. (479) 784-2787.

HEMINGWAY-PFEIFFER MUSEUM AND EDUCATIONAL CENTER 1021 W. Cherry St., Piggott. "Into the Wild," "The Piggott Connection," "Celebrating the Hemingways: Best Wishes From Piggott," continuing. Hours: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Friday; 1-3 p.m. Saturday-Sunday. Admission: $5, groups and ages 65 and older $3. (870) 598-3487.

JUSTUS FINE ART GALLERY 827-A Central Ave., Hot Springs. Artist Gallery Walk, through Saturday. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday and by appointment. (501) 321-2335.

MID-AMERICA SCIENCE MUSEUM 500 Mid-America Blvd., Hot Springs. DinoTrek, continuing. Girls in STEM for girls ages 6 and older, 10 a.m.-noon first Saturday of the month, $5 plus general admission. Scientots for ages 6 and under, 11 a.m. Thursdays. Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 1-6 p.m. Sunday. Admission: $10; 65 and older and children 3-12, $8. (501) 767-3461.

MULLINS LIBRARY University of Arkansas, 365 N. McIlroy Ave., Fayetteville. Hours: 7 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 7 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m.-11 p.m. Saturday, 1 p.m.-2 a.m. Sunday. libraries.uark.edu or (479) 575-4104.

MUSEUM OF NATIVE AMERICAN HISTORY 202 S.W. O St., Bentonville. "The Jim and Nancy Blair Meso-American Art Collection," continuing. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday. (479) 273-2456.

NORTH CENTRAL ARKANSAS ART GALLERY Fairfield Bay Conference Center, 110 Lost Creek Parkway, Fairfield Bay. Works by painters, sculptors, photographers, potters and stained-glass artists. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday. (501) 680-2741.

ROGERS HISTORICAL MUSEUM 322 S. Second St., Rogers. "Trains, Trains, and More Trains," through Saturday. "Women's Fashion in the Victorian Era," through Sept. 28. Exhibits on area history, hands-on area for children. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday and Wednesday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Tuesday, 1-5 p.m. Sunday. rogersarkansas.com/museum or (479) 621-1154.

SCOTT SETTLEMENT through Nov. 23, 15525 Alexander Road, Scott. Tour guides available; group appointments available. Admission: $3, children 6 and under free. Hours: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday-Saturday. scottconnections.org or (501) 351-5737.

SMITH PENDERGRAFT CAMPUS CENTER University of Arkansas -- Fort Smith, 800 N. 50th St., Fort Smith. Featuring Arkansas artists, through Saturday. Hours: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday. (479) 788-7120.

SPRING RIVER ART GALLERY 112-B Main St., Hardy. Works by members of Spring River Artists Guild. Hours: noon-4 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 1-4 p.m. Sunday. (870) 856-2507.

21C MUSEUM HOTEL 200 N.E. A St., Bentonville. "The Future is Female," through September. Hours: Always open. (479) 286-6500.

Dance

Central Arkansas

ARKANSAS SCOTTISH COUNTRY DANCE SOCIETY every Monday, Park Hill Presbyterian Church, 3520 John F. Kennedy Blvd., North Little Rock. Beginners class, 7-8 p.m. Intermediate and advanced class, 8-9 p.m. No partner or experience required. Cost: $5 per night. (501) 821-4746.

THE BALLROOM ON SHACKLEFORD 1300 N. Shackleford Road. Little Rock Country Dancers, 7-10 p.m. first and third Fridays; lessons, 7-7:45 p.m.; members $5, guests $8; littlerockcountrydancers.com. Ballroom, Latin and Swing Social Dance Association, 8-10:30 p.m. second and fourth Fridays, free dance lessons with admission, 7-8 p.m.; members $10, guests $15; blsdance.org, (501) 351-3062. Little Rock Bop Club, 7-10 p.m. Wednesdays; beginning swing lessons, 7-8 p.m.; members $5, guests $10; littlerockbopclub.com, (501) 350-4712.

COUNTRY DANCE SOCIETY Park Hill Presbyterian Church, 3520 John F. Kennedy Blvd., North Little Rock. Dance 7:30-9:30 p.m. every first, third and fifth Friday of the month. Admission: society members $4, nonmembers $5. All ages, no experience needed. (501) 603-5305.

LET'S DANCE STUDIO Tanglewood Center, 7509 Cantrell Road. Ballroom dance, 8-10:30 p.m. first Friday of the month, $10. Latin and swing dance: lesson, 7 p.m., $5; dance, 8-10:30 p.m., $10; third and fifth Friday of the month. Group classes, 7-9 p.m. Mondays, $10. (501) 663-7724.

LITTLE ROCK SALSA 7:30-10:30 p.m. Tuesdays and 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. Fridays, Club 27, 614 President Clinton Ave. $5-$10. littlerocksalsa.com or (501) 414-0400.

Around Arkansas

SPA CITY BOP AND SWING DANCE CLUB 7 p.m. every second, fourth and fifth Friday of the month, Elks Lodge, 132 Abbott Place, Hot Springs. Social dancing. Free lessons with $20 membership, 7 p.m. Thursdays. Friday admission: $2. spacitydanceclub.com or (501) 760-7375.

WARD COUNTRY DANCE Hickory Street and Arkansas 319, off U.S. 67-167, Ward. Music, 7 p.m. Saturdays. Admission: $6. (501) 605-3251.

Letters

Central Arkansas

LEGACIES & LUNCH noon-1 p.m. first Wednesday of the month, Darragh Center, Main Library, Library Square, 100 S. Rock St. Take lunch; drinks, desserts provided. (501) 918-3033.

Around Arkansas

WEDNESDAY NIGHT POETRY READINGS 7 p.m. Wednesdays, Kollective Coffee + Tea, 110 Central Ave., Hot Springs. (501) 617-1238.

Music

Central Arkansas

ACAPELLA RISING REHEARSALS 7-10 p.m. Mondays, Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 1402 E. Kiehl Ave., Sherwood. Barbershop quartet rehearsals open to all. acapellarising.com or (501) 791-7464.

ARKANSAS CELTIC MUSIC SOCIETY 2:30-5 p.m. every Sunday, Hibernia Irish Tavern, 9700 N. Rodney Parham Road. Irish traditional music session. Musicians, dancers, storytellers. Listeners welcome. arcelts.com or (501) 246-4340.

CENTRAL ARKANSAS SONGWRITERS SHOWCASE 7 p.m. Monday, The Joint Theater and Coffeehouse, 301 Main St., North Little Rock. Tickets: $5. thejointargenta.com or (501) 372-0210.

JAZZ IN THE PARK 6-8 p.m. Wednesdays in September, 400 President Clinton Ave. littlerock.com or (501) 320-3503.

RACKENSACK FOLKLORE SOCIETY 7 p.m. first Monday of every month, Arkansas Arts Center, Ninth and Commerce streets. Folk music concerts. (501) 765-1131.

SOUTH ON MAIN 1304 Main Street. A Magazine of the South: Jazz Series, 8 p.m. Sept. 7. Tickets: $35-$46. metrotix.com or (800) 293-5949.

TOP OF THE ROCK REHEARSALS 7-10 p.m. Tuesdays, Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 1402 E. Kiehl Ave., Sherwood. Ladies barbershop chorus rehearsals open to all women. (501) 580-7835.

Around Arkansas

ARKANSAS STATE BANJO CHAMPIONSHIP 11 a.m. Saturday, The Ozark Folk Center State Park, 1032 Park Ave., Mountain View. ozarkfolkcenter.com or (870) 269-3851.

THE GREAT BARITONE: A CELEBRATION OF NAT KING COLE 7 p.m. Sept. 7, El Dorado Municipal Auditorium, 100 W. Eighth St., El Dorado. Tickets: $15-$40. southarkansassymphony.org or (870) 863-4547.

Special Events

Central Arkansas

ARKANSAS STATE CHAMPIONSHIP HORSE SHOW 8 a.m. Friday-Monday, Barton Coliseum, State Fairgrounds, 2600 Howard St. arstatehorseshow.com or (870) 761-0885.

ART IS IN CAKES 9807 W. Markham St. Baking and decorating classes. Cost: $65. artisincakes.com or (501) 240-6102.

KICKOFF TO MEN'S HEALTH 5 p.m. Sept. 10, Arkansas Urology, 1300 Centerview Drive. arkansasurology.com or (501) 680-3604.

KUMPURIS DISTINGUISHED LECTURE 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Verizon Arena, North Little Rock. The Honorable Ruth Bader Ginsburg. verizonarena.com or (501) 975-9038.

LITTLE ROCK CHESS CLUB 7 p.m. Fridays, Southwestern Bell Room, CHI St. Vincent Infirmary, Markham Street and University Avenue. (501) 224-2439.

LITTLE ROCK COUNCIL OF GARDEN CLUBS 10 a.m. first Wednesday of the month, Hillcrest Hall, 1501 Kavanaugh Blvd. (501) 663-7515.

LITTLE ROCK DUPLICATE BRIDGE CLUB 7415 Indiana Ave. Games, classes and lessons throughout the week. bridgewebs.com/littlerock or (501) 666-9841.

LITTLE ROCK PAPER AIRPLANE CHAMPIONSHIP 10 a.m. Sept. 7, Clinton School of Public Service, 1200 President Clinton Ave., Tickets: $20-$25. lrpaperairplane.com or(501) 416-8295.

LITTLE ROCK ZOO Jonesboro Drive, War Memorial Park. Safari tours, educational programs and more, continuing. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Admission: $12.95, ages 60 and older $10.95, children 3-12 $9.95. Parking: $3. (501) 666-2406.

MEMORIAL STAIR CLIMB 8 a.m. Sept. 7, Jack Stephens Center, 2801 S. University Ave. littlerockstairclimb.com or (501) 733-9748.

MIXXED FIT CLASS 6:30-7:30 p.m. or 7:30-8:30 p.m. Thursdays through Nov. 14, Wildwood Park for the Arts, 20919 Denny Road. Price: drop-in $15, 12-class pass $100. wildwoodpark.org or (501) 821-7275.

RHEA LANA CONSIGNMENT SALE Sept. 8-14, 2616 S. Shackleford Road. Hours: 11 a.m. Sunday, 9:30 a.m. Monday-Saturday. rhealana.com or (501) 472-4478.

SANDWICHING IN HISTORY noon Sept. 6, Ferncliff Camp and Conference Center, 1720 Ferncliff Road. arkansaspreservation.com or (501) 324-9150

UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS CLINTON SCHOOL OF PUBLIC SERVICE 1200 President Clinton Ave. Million Dollar Quartet panel discussion, noon Sept. 5. clintonschool.uasys.edu or (501) 683-5239.

WILLIAM F. LAMAN PUBLIC LIBRARY 2801 Orange St, North Little Rock. Special programs, crafts, performances, classes for all ages. lamanlibrary.org (501) 758-1720.

WILLIAM F. LAMAN PUBLIC LIBRARY ARGENTA BRANCH 420 Main St., North Little Rock. Special programs, performances, classes for all ages. (501) 687-1061.

Around Arkansas

AREA CHEFS FOR FLAVORFUL EVENING 6 p.m. Sept. 10, Botanical Garden of the Ozarks, 47032 N. Crossover Road, Fayetteville. Tickets: $55-$75. bgozarks.org or (479) 750-2620.

HEROES BEHIND THE LINE BASH 6 p.m. Sept. 7, Benton Event Center, 17322 Interstate 30 N., Benton. Tickets: $45. eventbrite.com or (501) 776-8068.

SALVATION ARMY CORNHOLE TOURNAMENT 11 a.m. Sept. 7, The Salvation Army of NWA, 219 W. 15th St., Fayetteville. Tickets: $50. salvationarmyaok.org or (479) 521-2151.

20TH ANNIVERSARY BANQUET 6 p.m. Sept. 7, Pfeiffer-Janes House, 1021 W. Cherry St., Piggott. Tickets: $35. hemingway.astate.edu or (870) 598-3487.

WATERMELON WEIGH-OFF 9 a.m. Saturday, Old Washington Farmer's Market, City Hall, Carroll St., Washington. arkansasstateparks.com or (870) 703-8256.

Theater

Central Arkansas

THE ROOSTER REBELLION Friday-Sept. 8, The Weekend Theater, 1001 W. Seventh St. Showtimes: 7 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 2:30 p.m. Saturday. Tickets: $12-$16. weekendtheater.org or (501) 374-3761.

THE WEEKEND THEATER PLAY SUBMISSIONS through Sunday, 1001 W. Seventh St. hduanejackson@gmail.com, weekendtheater.org or (501) 374-3761.

Around Arkansas

10,000 BALCONIES Friday-Sunday, TheaterSquared, 477 W. Spring St., Fayetteville. Showtimes: 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 2:30 p.m. Saturday-Sunday. Tickets: $22. theater2.org or (479) 445-6333.

THE DINNER DETECTIVE 6 p.m. Saturdays, Hilton Garden Inn, 1325 N. Palak Drive, Fayetteville. Interactive comedy murder mystery show; dinner included. Children ages 15 and up with adult supervision permitted. Admission: $59.95. thedinnerdetective.com/fayetteville/tickets-showtimes or (866) 496-0535.

SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE through Sept. 15, TheatreSquared, 477 W. Spring St., Fayetteville. Showtimes: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 2 p.m. Saturday-Sunday. Tickets: $17-$54. theatre2.org or (479) 777-7477.

Auditions

Central Arkansas

BEARDEN PRODUCTIONS CENTER FOR THE ARTS 155 E. Broadway, North Little Rock. BP All Star Auditions, 6 p.m. Sept. 6. (501) 747-2855.

