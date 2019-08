A construction flagger died Thursday after being struck by a car on U.S. 412 east of Walnut Ridge, Arkansas Department of Transportation spokesman Danny Straessle said.

Straessle said the flagger was an employee of a subcontractor under the primary contractor paving the highway, Atlas Asphault. He said the worker was not a Department of Transportation an employee.

State police are investigating the collision and said they did not have additional information Thursday afternoon.