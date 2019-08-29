Dance the night away: Village People in Spa City

Village People perform Saturday at Magic Springs in Hot Springs. They are Chad Freeman (left), James Kwong, Jeffrey Lippold, Victor Willis, Angel Morales and James Lee.

Village People, along with opening act The Big Dam Horns, will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday at Magic Springs' Timberwood Amphitheater in Hot Springs. Admission is $29.99, plus tax, after 7 p.m. (Admission to the park for the entire day ranges from $59.99 plus tax to $39.99 plus tax for those age 55 and older, $29.99 plus tax for military and first responders, $39.99 for children shorter than 48 inches and free for children age 3 and younger.)

It seems like the 1970s hitmakers never stop touring. With songs like "YMCA," "In the Navy," "Macho Man," "Hot Cop," "San Francisco" and "Go West" the dancing dudes -- Chad Freeman, Cowboy; James Kwong, Construction Worker; Jeffrey Lippold, Leather Man; Victor Willis, the Cop, and the only original member remaining; Angel Morales, the Indian; and James Lee, Soldier/Sailor -- are wrapping up a world tour that took them to Australia, the United Kingdom, Italy and Spain, as well as dates around the U.S., including Hot Springs. They have three more shows in Chicago before taking a break.

Today

The 28th annual Hot Springs JazzFest will host Jazz Night at the Ohio Club in Hot Springs at 7 p.m. today, featuring The Clyde Pound Trio and Tim Leahey. Admission is free.

• Chris Milam will perform at 8 p.m. today at South on Main in Little Rock. Tickets are $7 in advance, $10 at the door.

• Dazz & Brie, Hell Camino and Foul Play Cabaret will perform at 8 p.m. today at White Water Tavern in Little Rock. Admission is $10; the evening is a benefit for Central Arkansas Harm Reduction, which fights opioid abuse by providing Naloxone to those who need it.

• The Savage Trio will perform at 8 p.m. today at Griffin Restaurant in El Dorado. Admission is $5.

• Rock Bottom String Band will perform at 8 p.m. today at Maxine's in Hot Springs. Admission is $5.

• Mike and the Moonpies will perform at 8:30 p.m. today at Stickyz Rock 'n' Roll Chicken Shack in Little Rock. Admission is $13.

• The Turkey Buzzards will perform at 9 p.m. today at Four Quarter Bar in North Little Rock for a Lagunitas beer tapping event. Admission is free.

FRIDAY

The 28th annual Hot Springs JazzFest continues with the JazzFest Block Party! from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday under the Broadway Street sky-bridge in Hot Springs. Admission is free.

Performers will include the Steve Hudleson Trio, the 106th Army Band Jazz Ensemble, Tenor Madness, the Arkansas High School Jazz Band, the Frog Squad and the Arkansas All-Star Big Band.

• The 21st annual Grandpa Jones Tribute will feature performances by Jones Family & Friends, featuring Alisa and Mark Jones, Ron Wall, Larry Sledge, Ruth McLain, Raymond McLain, Greg Davis, Danny Dozier and Greg Moody and an evening tribute by Kyle Cantrell, at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Ozark Folk Center in Mountain View. Admission is $12.

• Bluesboy Jag, along with Mudhead, will perform at Bar Louie in Little Rock at 8 p.m. Friday. Admission is free.

• The City Boyz, along with opening act Max Sheppard, will perform at 8:30 p.m. Friday at Kings Live Music in Conway. Admission is $5.

• John Paul Keith will perform at 9 p.m. Friday at White Water Tavern in Little Rock. Admission is $7.

• Mister Lucky will perform at 9 p.m. Friday at The Big Chill in Hot Springs. Admission is $5.

• Mouton and Ghost Foot Camps will perform at 9 p.m. Friday at Maxine's in Hot Springs. Admission is $5.

• Tragikly White will perform at 10 p.m. Friday at the Rev Room in Little Rock. Admission is $10.

• The Big Dam Horns will perform at 10 p.m. Friday at Four Quarter Bar in North Little Rock. Admission is $7.

• Rodney Block will perform at 10 p.m. Friday at South on Main in Little Rock. Admission is $15.

SATURDAY

The Spa City Blues Society is hosting the 23rd annual Hot Springs Blues Festival, starting at 1 p.m. Saturday at Hill Wheatley Plaza in Hot Springs. Performers will include Mike Tripp, Spa City Youngbloods, Greg "Big Papa" Binns, Ben "Swamp Donkey" Brenner, Charlotte Taylor and Gypsy Rain, Grant Garland Band and the Steve Hester Band. Admission is $15.

• Jerron "Blind Boy" Paxton will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Ozark Folk Center State Park in Mountain View. Tickets are $12.

Paxton's performance will be in conjunction with the Old Time Banjo Contest, which began Friday.

• A Labor Day WKND Showcase will feature performances by the Marlon "Cat" Davis Band, Sah Maat, Michael "Lil Johnny" Walker and Jeron Marshall-Isbell, will perform beginning at 8 p.m. Saturday at Stickyz Rock 'n' Roll Chicken Shack in Little Rock. Tickets are $10 in advance, $13 the day of the show.

• Trymoremojo will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday at Griffin Restaurant in El Dorado. Admission is free.

• Jon Worthy & The Bends, along with opening act Cosmic Farmer, will perform at 8:30 p.m. Saturday at King's Live in Conway. Admission is $5.

• Mister Lucky will perform at 9 p.m. Saturday at The Big Chill in Hot Springs. Admission is $5.

• Black Taffy, Or and Joshua Asante will perform at 9 p.m. at White Water Tavern in Little Rock. Admission is $7.

• The Brian Nahlen Band will perform at Four Quarter Bar at 10 p.m. Saturday in North Little Rock. Admission is $7.

• Moneybagg Yo will perform at 10 p.m. Saturday at First Financial Music Hall the in El Dorado. Tickets range from $45 to $165. (The show was originally scheduled for Aug. 17 but was rescheduled).

SUNDAY

Eric McFadden will perform at 8 p.m. Sunday at White Water Tavern in Little Rock. Admission is $10.

• Indie Music Night will be held at 8 p.m. Sunday at the Rev Room in Little Rock, Admission is $10.

• Treasure Chest Burlesque will perform at 9 p.m. Sunday at Stickyz in Little Rock. Admission is $10.

Tuesday

Two Tons of Steel will perform at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday at White Water Tavern in Little Rock. Admission is $7.

Two Tons of Steel, formed in 1990 in San Antonio, Texas, is a rockabilly and country group that released a self-titled debut album in 1993 and has since released 11 more albums, the latest of which, Gone, came out in 2016.

The band's previous central Arkansas appearance was in the late 1990s at the original Juanita's, when it opened a show by Rodney Crowell.

Rodney Block

Dazz & Brie

The Brian Nahlen Band

