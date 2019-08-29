Former central Arkansas teacher pleads guilty to sexual assault of student

A former Mayflower art teacher pleaded guilty Monday to one count of sexual assault in the first degree in connection to crimes against a student, according to court documents. Jessica Kaplan, 33, was originally charged with two counts of sexual assault.

Kaplan told police in May 2018 she had sexual contact with a 17-year-old student earlier that month in her classroom, according to court documents.

Documents say she told police of a second sexual incident from May 8 in her car when she gave the teen a ride home. The victim also told police he and Kaplan had discussed meeting over the summer break before his family went to police.

Arkansas Code states that if “an employee in the victim’s school or school district” engages in sexual activity with a minor, any such actions constitute sexual assault in the first degree.

Sexual assault in the first degree carries a possible penalty of six to 30 years in prison and up to a $15,000 fine.

Kaplan is scheduled for sentencing at 11 a.m. Oct. 18.