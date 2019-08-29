Officers answer gunfire call, find bodies, shooter

When an hourslong standoff ended Tuesday in Helena-West Helena, three people were dead, including a gunman shot by state troopers, authorities said.

Helena-West Helena police responded Tuesday afternoon to reports of a shooting at 202 Washington St., where they found two women dead in the front yard, according to a news release provided Wednesday morning by the Arkansas State Police.

State police identified the victims as Christine Fulmer, 40, and Deanna Thomas Banks, 28, both of Helena-West Helena.

Helena-West Helena Mayor Kevin Smith said in an interview Wednesday afternoon that authorities had been unable to confirm any relationship between the gunman and the victims.

Officers from the city's Police Department approached the home between 3:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. Tuesday after receiving reports of gunfire, Smith said. Officers saw the mortally wounded women on the ground, he said.

According to authorities, Raymond Lewis Williams Jr., 37, stepped out of the residence with a rifle. Officers took cover, and Williams barricaded himself in the home, which Smith said was Williams' residence. The Helena-West Helena officers requested assistance from the state police's SWAT team.

Authorities said communication with Williams lasted into the evening but was "unsuccessful" and tear gas eventually was shot into the home.

Soon after the tear gas was used, Williams appeared on the porch and fired at officers with a rifle, police said.

According to Smith, the standoff ended around 10:45 p.m. when troopers shot Williams, who died at the scene.

Smith said initial witness reports indicated the women had pulled up in a car to a neighboring residence in the duplex where Williams lived. The car was still running when police arrived, the mayor said.

All three bodies will be sent to the state Crime Laboratory to determine the manner and cause of death.

As is standard for police shootings, the troopers who fired on Williams have been placed on paid administrative leave while special agents prepare a report to present to the county prosecuting attorney, who will determine if the shooting was lawful.

Metro on 08/29/2019