MOUNTAINBURG 35,

LAVACA 0

LAVACA -- Junior Ethan Gregory and senior Malachi West each scored two rushing touchdowns as the Dragons burned the host Golden Arrows.

Gregory scored on a 12-yard run in the first quarter and on a 44-yard third-quarter dash. West's touchdowns came on runs of 3 and 50 yards in the second and third quarters, respectively.

Mountainburg also picked up a 14-yard rushing touchdown from senior Dylan Coughran in the second quarter. Mountainburg led 21-0 at the half.

Sports on 08/31/2019