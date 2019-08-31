Suspect arrested in Little Rock killing; victim found on porch ID'd as 20-year-old

A 26-year-old suspect has been arrested in the fatal shooting of a man on Friday in Little Rock, the city's third reported homicide in less than a week.

Police said Derrick Green was arrested early Saturday on a charge of capital murder. He is accused of fatally shooting 20-year-old Cameron Pearson shortly before 6:30 p.m. Friday at 1910 S. Pulaski St., the Little Rock Police Department said in a statement.

Police said officers responded to a report of a shooting victim and found Green on a porch suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died.

Investigators believe the two men had been in a "physical altercation" earlier Friday, the agency wrote. No further details about a suspected motive were released.

The death marked the fourth homicide in Pulaski County in less than a week, and the third in the Little Rock police jurisdiction.

Isaac McCoy, 39, was found shot to death Tuesday morning in west Little Rock, and Marcus Fleming, 33, was fatally shot Thursday afternoon at a Little Caesars pizzeria. Derrick Goodman was bludgeoned to death last Saturday morning at 3525 Neely Road in the Pulaski County sheriff's office's jurisdiction.