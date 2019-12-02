Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest Core values App Traffic In the news Listen #Gazette200 iPad FAQ Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Arkansas attorneys representing Hunter Biden in paternity suit file to withdraw

by Frank E. Lockwood | Today at 12:57 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Hunter Biden

The Arkansas attorneys representing Hunter Biden in a paternity suit told Circuit Court Judge Don McSpadden Monday they can no longer represent the former vice president's son.

In a "motion to withdraw as attorneys of record" former Arkansas Attorney General Dustin McDaniel, Bart W. Calhoun and Jessica Duncan Johnston said they are "required to withdraw" under the Arkansas Rules of Professional Misconduct "due to an irreconcilable conflict."

In addition, Hunter Biden's "personal attorney" has "advised undersigned counsel of discharge," the document stated.

The motion was filed moments before a hearing on the paternity case in Batesville.

Lunden Alexis Roberts, the plaintiff in the case, attended the hearing. Hunter Biden was not present and did not submit an affidavit of financial means.

A new hearing has been set for Jan. 7. Both sides were instructed to submit financial data.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT