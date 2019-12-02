Arkansas attorneys representing Hunter Biden in paternity suit file to withdraw

The Arkansas attorneys representing Hunter Biden in a paternity suit told Circuit Court Judge Don McSpadden Monday they can no longer represent the former vice president's son.

In a "motion to withdraw as attorneys of record" former Arkansas Attorney General Dustin McDaniel, Bart W. Calhoun and Jessica Duncan Johnston said they are "required to withdraw" under the Arkansas Rules of Professional Misconduct "due to an irreconcilable conflict."

In addition, Hunter Biden's "personal attorney" has "advised undersigned counsel of discharge," the document stated.

The motion was filed moments before a hearing on the paternity case in Batesville.

Lunden Alexis Roberts, the plaintiff in the case, attended the hearing. Hunter Biden was not present and did not submit an affidavit of financial means.

A new hearing has been set for Jan. 7. Both sides were instructed to submit financial data.