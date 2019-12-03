Christmas parades scheduled in area

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in the Tri-Lakes Edition readership area. Cities and towns are gearing up for the season and have announced plans for their Christmas parades.

The Malvern/Hot Spring County Chamber of Commerce will host its annual Christmas parade at 6 p.m. Dec. 12 in downtown Malvern, but something new is planned as well.

Lance Howell, executive director of the chamber, said a tree-lighting ceremony will take place at the Courthouse lawn at 7, following the parade.

“There was a push several months ago to have a tree-lighting ceremony at the courthouse, something similar to what our neighboring counties do,” Howell said. “The people are super excited about this. This is something we can really take pride in. … It’s going to be a neat thing. Civic clubs will be providing hot chocolate and coffee.”

For more information on the Christmas activities in Malvern, contact the Hot Spring County Chamber of Commerce at (501) 332-2721.

Following is a look at some of the other Christmas parades planned in the Tri-Lakes Edition coverage area.

CLARK COUNTY

ARKADELPHIA

The Christmas Memories Parade will begin at 5 p.m. Thursday on Main Street, in honor of Mary Jo Mann. For more information, call (870) 246-1460.

GURDON

The Parade of Lights will start at 6 p.m. Dec. 10 on Main Street. For more information, contact the Gurdon Chamber of Commerce on Facebook.

GARLAND COUNTY

HOT SPRINGS

The Music of Christmas Parade, will be presented by the Oaklawn Rotary Club of Hot Springs at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 9 in downtown Hot Springs. For more information, visit hotspringschristmasparade.com or Facebook, or email hotspringschristmasparade@gmail.com.

GRANT COUNTY

SHERIDAN

Christmas on the Square will take place at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Grant County Courthouse Square in Sheridan. Contact the Grant County Chamber of Commerce at (870) 942-3021.

SALINE COUNTY

BENTON

The Winter Wonderland Christmas Parade, presented by the Downtown Benton Business Owners Association, will start at 6 p.m. Monday in downtown Benton and be followed by the lighting of the Courthouse. For more information, contact the Benton Area Chamber of Commerce at (501) 860-7002.

BRYANT

The Hallmark Christmas Parade will be presented by the Greater Bryant Chamber of Commerce and the city of Bryant at 10 a.m. Saturday. The route will begin on the north end of Market Place Avenue and turn right onto Bryant Avenue, then right onto Horizon Drive. For more information, call the Greater Bryant Chamber of Commerce at (501) 847-4702.

HASKELL

An Old Fashioned Christmas Parade, sponsored by the Arkansas Health Center, the city of Haskell, the Harmony Grove Schools and Harps Food Store, will start at 6 p.m. Thursday. The parade route will follow Arkansas 229, beginning at Harmony Grove High School and ending at the Arkansas Health Center. For more information, call (501) 860-0643.

SHANNON HILLS

The Shannon Hills Christmas Parade, sponsored by the Shannon Hills Police and Fire departments, will begin at 11 a.m. Dec. 14 at City Hall and continue to Davis Elementary School. Bring a can of food for the food bank. For more information, call (501) 455-3125.

Editor’s note: If we have not included your Christmas parade in this schedule, send the information to tlnews@arkansasonline.com, and we will try to list it in the calendar of events.