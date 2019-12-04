Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest Core values App Traffic In the news Listen #Gazette200 iPad FAQ Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Exhibit to feature photo collection

by Stephen Simpson | Today at 2:04 p.m.

A collection of handprinted photographs will be on display at the Argenta branch library as part of its monthly art exhibit, according to a library news release.

The "Songs for the Broken Hearted" collection by Brandon Markin will be free and open to the public during regular library hours through Dec. 13. Markin said in a news release that this collection is his attempt to find comfort in the darkness.

The Argenta branch at 420 Main St. puts together a different exhibit each month to coincide with the community's Third-Friday Art Walk. Last month's display was the fourth annual Fiber Arts Exhibition that showcased original artwork featuring interpretations of traditional types of fiber art, including embroidery, quilting, dyeing, weaving and felting.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT