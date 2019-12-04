Exhibit to feature photo collection

A collection of handprinted photographs will be on display at the Argenta branch library as part of its monthly art exhibit, according to a library news release.

The "Songs for the Broken Hearted" collection by Brandon Markin will be free and open to the public during regular library hours through Dec. 13. Markin said in a news release that this collection is his attempt to find comfort in the darkness.

The Argenta branch at 420 Main St. puts together a different exhibit each month to coincide with the community's Third-Friday Art Walk. Last month's display was the fourth annual Fiber Arts Exhibition that showcased original artwork featuring interpretations of traditional types of fiber art, including embroidery, quilting, dyeing, weaving and felting.