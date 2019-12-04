Library set to host trains, Santa Claus

The main branch of the William F. Laman Public Library System will have a train exhibit along with movies, treats and a visit from Santa Claus beginning Dec. 13.

The library is partnering with the Crooked Railroad Club to create a train exhibit that includes HO-scale display and Dad's Train Room for a larger G-scale layout as well, the system's associate director Richard Theiling said.

The event will include crafts, treats, and visits from Santa Claus that will start at 10 a.m. Do-it-yourself Giant Snowflake Workshops will be available at 10 a.m., 1 p.m., and 3 p.m.

The free event will take place at the library at 2801 Orange St. from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Dec. 13 and 14.