ON THE GO: Argenta theater stages Christmas Carol; two groups performing Handel's Messiah

HUMBUG!

Skinflint Ebenezer Scrooge (Matt Patton) gets a quartet of ghostly wake-up calls that inspire a spiritual Christmastime transformation from miserliness to merriment in A Christmas Carol. It's the third annual production of an original adaptation of Charles Dickens' tale by Arkansas playwright Judy Goss at the Argenta Community Theater, 405 Main St., North Little Rock. Shows are at 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday and Dec. 13-14, 2 p.m. Sunday and 7 p.m. Tuesday-Wednesday. (A Dec. 12 show is sold out.) Sponsors are Centennial Bank, in partnership with the Tenenbaum Foundation and the City of North Little Rock. Tickets are $10-$30. Call (501) 353-1443 or visit argentacommunitytheater.org.

George Frideric Handel

HANDEL! (I)

The Arkansas Choral Society, as it has every year since 1930, performs portions of George Frideric Handel's oratorio Messiah, 7:30 p.m. today in the sanctuary of Calvary Baptist Church, 5700 Cantrell Road, Little Rock. Music Director Kent Skinner conducts the singers, soloist and members of the Arkansas Symphony Orchestra. Tickets are $20, $15 for students. Call (870) 723-7838 or visit lovetosing.org.

HANDEL! (II)

They'll be ringing Friday and singing Saturday in the Cabe Theatre at Wildwood Park for the Arts, 20919 Denny Road, Little Rock, for the Wildwood Winter Festival. The Praeclara Ringers handbell choir and area guest bell choirs perform at 4 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $10, $5 for students. And at 3 p.m. Sunday, more than 150 singers — West Little Rock's Masterworks Chorale, the Praeclara singers, Wildwood's Una Voce youth choir, the Concert Belles from Mount St. Mary Academy and the adult choirs from Second Presbyterian Church and St. James United Methodist Church — perform portions of Messiah with orchestra and soloists. A "festive reception" follows. Tickets are $20, $10 for students. Call (501) 821-7275 or visit wildwoodpark.org.

River City Men's Chorus. Special to the Democrat-Gazette

'HOLIDAY! 2019'

Traditional carols and Christmas classics are the heart of the program for the River City Men's Chorus' "Holiday! 2019" concerts, 3 p.m. Sunday and 7 p.m. Monday and Dec. 12 at Second Presbyterian Church, 600 Pleasant Valley Drive, Little Rock. David Glaze conducts. Admission is free. Doors open one hour before "curtain." Call (501) 377-1080 or visit rivercitymenschorus.com.

State Capitol lighting. Democrat-Gazette file photo

HOLIDAY PARADE!

Santa and his entourage will make their big entrance at the Little Rock Convention and Visitors Bureau's Big Jingle Jubilee Holiday Parade, starting at 3 p.m. Saturday at Second Street and Broadway and ending at the state Capitol, the lighting of which is the culmination of the celebration. Admission is free. Call (501) 904-5228 or visit holidaysinlittlerock.com.

HOLIDAY PARTY

Santa, Mickey, Minnie and friends present an evening of Christmas music and dancing in Disney Junior Holiday Party, 6 p.m. today at Little Rock's Robinson Center Performance Hall, Markham Street and Broadway. Tickets are $32-$162. Call (800) 745-3000 or visit ticketmaster.com.

HOLLY AND IVY!

Singers, Arkansas Festival Ballet dancers performing five characteristic dances from The Nutcracker and speakers join Little Rock Winds and conductor Israel Getzov for "Holly and Ivy," 7:30 p.m. today at the Center for Humanities and Arts Theater, University of Arkansas-Pulaski Tech, 3000 W. Scenic Drive, North Little Rock. Santa is scheduled to make an appearance; there will be a "Selfies with Santa" photo booth during intermission and after the show. The annual Stocking Stuffer Silent Auction opens at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $20, $18 for adults 65 and older, $5 for students. Call (501) 812-2710 or visit charts.uaptc.edu/events.

HOLIDAY HALL!

The Arkansas Craft Guild presents its 41st annual Christmas Showcase with arts and crafts for all tastes, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday at the Hall of Industry, Arkansas State Fairgrounds, 2600 Howard St., Little Rock. Admission is $5. Call (870) 269-4120.

Reindeer in the River Market. Special to the Democrat-Gazette

HORNS! (WELL, ANTLERS ...)

Guests can meet and have their photo taken with Rudy the (real) Reindeer, write letters to Santa and do other holiday activities at Rudy and Friends, noon-5 p.m. Sunday in the River Market Pavilions, 400 President Clinton Ave., Little Rock. Admission is free; take your own camera. Visit littlerock.com.

HILLCREST!

Hillcrest merchants host Holidays in Hillcrest, 5-7 p.m. today and Friday in and around Kavanaugh Boulevard in Little Rock's Hillcrest Historic District. Santa and Mrs. Claus will be on hand; there will also be cookies, cocoa, holiday lights and hayrides. Visit the Facebook events page, facebook.com/events/384362579141006.

Weekend on 12/05/2019