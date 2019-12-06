Arkansas doctor can return to practice but not prescribe controlled substances, medical board says

A Rogers doctor arrested in connection with her prescribing practices can see patients again as long as she doesn’t prescribe any more controlled substances, the Arkansas State Medical Board decided Friday.

In a 6-5 vote, the board agreed to lift an emergency order it issued in October suspending Robin Cox’s medical license. It said she can return to practice but is prohibited from prescribing opioids or other controlled substances until further notice.

Cox was arrested Oct. 22 after being indicted by a federal grand jury on charges of prescribing without a legitimate medical purpose outside the scope of a professional practice and one count of willfully and knowingly making a material false statement to federal investigators.

Read Saturday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.