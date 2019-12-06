Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest Core values App Traffic In the news Listen #Gazette200 iPad FAQ Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Arkansas doctor can return to practice but not prescribe controlled substances, medical board says

by Andy Davis | Today at 4:03 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Dr. Robin Cox was practicing at Arkansas Medical Clinic at 615 W. Oak St. in Rogers. ( NWA Democrat-Gazette / Alex Golden)

A Rogers doctor arrested in connection with her prescribing practices can see patients again as long as she doesn’t prescribe any more controlled substances, the Arkansas State Medical Board decided Friday.

In a 6-5 vote, the board agreed to lift an emergency order it issued in October suspending Robin Cox’s medical license. It said she can return to practice but is prohibited from prescribing opioids or other controlled substances until further notice.

Cox was arrested Oct. 22 after being indicted by a federal grand jury on charges of prescribing without a legitimate medical purpose outside the scope of a professional practice and one count of willfully and knowingly making a material false statement to federal investigators.

Read Saturday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT