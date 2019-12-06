North Little Rock officer injured arresting suspect

A North Little Rock police officer was injured while arresting a Little Rock woman Wednesday afternoon, an arrest report said.

Nefertia Charles, 26, was riding a bicycle near 2522 Arkansas 161 when a passing North Little Rock officer recognized her as having a warrant out for her arrest, the report said. The warrant was for failure to appear.

When the officer attempted to arrest her, Charles resisted, and the woman and the officer hit the ground, causing the officer to scrape a left knee and right wrist, the report said. The officer found a black bag with a glass pipe “used to smoke meth” in Charles’ backpack, the report said.

Charles was arrested on charges of second-degree battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest, possession of drug paraphernalia and disorderly conduct, the report said.

Charles was in the Pulaski County jail in lieu of a $5,000 bond Thursday evening.