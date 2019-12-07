Police shoot, kill robbery suspect in Northwest Arkansas, authorities say

A Bentonville police officer shot and killed a suspect in a gas station robbery that happened late Friday, authorities said.

Police were first notified of the robbery at the Kum and Go, 3610 SW. Regional Airport Blvd., shortly before 11:10 p.m., according to a news release by the Bentonville Police Department. Authorities said an officer found the suspect near Greenhouse Road and Briar Creek Avenue, roughly a quarter of a mile away from the convenience store.

Within seconds, the officer reported that shots were fired and the suspect, who wasn’t identified in the release, was “down.” Police said the officer, who also wasn’t named in the release, was uninjured in the shooting.

Authorities didn’t immediately indicate whether the suspect fired any shots at the officer.

The Arkansas State Police was notified about the fatal shooting at about 12:15 a.m. and asked to conduct an investigation into the robbery and shooting.

