Utes' CFP hopes end with Pac-12 loss

Oregon wide receiver Jaylor Redd (front) is pushed out of bounds by Utah defensive back Josh Nurse short of the goal line Friday during the No. 13 Ducks’ 37-15 victory over the No. 5 Utes in the Pac-12 Championship Game at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP/TONY AVELAR / Tony Avelar )

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- CJ Verdell ran for 208 yards and broke open the game with two long touchdown runs in the fourth quarter as No. 13 Oregon spoiled No. 5 Utah's playoff hopes with a 37-15 victory in the Pac-12 Championship Game on Friday night.

The Utes (11-2) came into the game hoping to make a case for one of the four playoff spots with a conference title but instead got overmatched by Oregon (11-2) and lost their second consecutive Pac-12 Championship Game.

They fell into a 20-0 hole in the first half and then gave up a 70-yard touchdown run to Verdell after cutting the deficit to 23-15, paving the way for the winner of the Big 12 title game between Oklahoma and Baylor to get into the playoff as long as No. 1 LSU beats No. 4 Georgia for the SEC championship.

The Utes got back onto the game with two TD passes by Tyler Huntley in the third quarter. He connected with Zack Moss on a 24-yard play on the opening drive of the half to cut it to 20-7 and then threw a 25-yarder to Samson Nacua late in the third quarter to make it 23-15 following a two-point conversion.

The Utes then drove into Oregon territory before Huntley was sacked by Keyvon Thibodeaux on second down. Utah ended up punting on fourth-and-4 from the Oregon 40 after being stopped on three fourth downs earlier in the game.

Verdell struck with his big run five plays later and added a 31-yard score later in the fourth against the nation's top-ranked run defense to put the game out of reach.

The Ducks sent the tone early when they stuffed Moss for no gain on two short-yardage attempts from the Oregon 33 on the opening drive. Oregon drove down and took the lead for good on Verdell's 3-yard run.

The Utes kept making more mistakes and the Ducks only added to the lead. After forcing a three and out, Oregon got a field goal on the next drive, then blocked a punt after Utah committed a false start on fourth-and-1 before Brady Breeze intercepted a pass in the end zone.

Oregon then struck on a 45-yard strike from Justin Herbert to Johnny Johnson III to make it 17-0, got another fourth down stop and led 20-0 at the break.

Utah 0 0 15 0 -- 15

Oregon 10 10 3 14 -- 37

First Quarter

ORE--Verdell 3 run (C.Lewis kick), 8:00.

ORE--FG C.Lewis 23, 4:17.

Second Quarter

ORE--Johnson III 45 pass from J.Herbert (C.Lewis kick), 11:02.

ORE--FG C.Lewis 30, 4:56.

Third Quarter

UTH--Moss 24 pass from Huntley (Redding kick), 10:52.

ORE--FG C.Lewis 25, 4:56.

UTH--Nacua 25 pass from Huntley (Nacua pass from Huntley), 1:13.

Fourth Quarter

ORE--Verdell 70 run (C.Lewis kick), 7:09.

ORE--Verdell 31 run (C.Lewis kick), 2:33.

Attendance--38,679.

UTH ORE

First downs 18 19

Rushes-yards 35-116 41-239

Passing 193 193

Comp-Att-Int 17-29-2 14-26-0

Return Yards 57 53

Punts-Avg. 5-39.6 6-50.2

Fumbles-Lost 0-0 1-0

Penalties-Yards 8-48 12-95

Time of Possession 30:40 29:20

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING--Utah, Moss 19-113, Huntley 14-2, Vickers 1-1, Dixon 1-0. Oregon, Verdell 18-208, Habibi-Likio 9-27, J.Herbert 7-20, Tra.Dye 3-13, P.Sewell 1-1, (Team) 3-(minus 30).

PASSING--Utah, Huntley 17-29-2-193. Oregon, J.Herbert 14-26-0-193.

RECEIVING--Utah, Moss 4-57, Nacua 2-39, Br.Kuithe 2-22, Simpkins 2-19, Enis 2-16, Fotheringham 2-16, Dixon 1-20, Vickers 1-3, Brumfield 1-1. Oregon, Johnson III 6-87, Redd 3-35, Juw.Johnson 2-52, Addison 2-14, Kampmoyer 1-5.

Sports on 12/07/2019